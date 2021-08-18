The actress and activist's uncle was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a "serious heart attack" while driving, leading to a car crash

Alyssa Milano Says She's 'Unsure' Her Uncle 'Will Recover' After Their 'Terrifying' Car Accident

Alyssa Milano is speaking out after being involved in a scary car accident on a Los Angeles freeway.

The Charmed alum, 48, was a passenger in a 2020 Ford Edge SUV being driven by her uncle Mitchell J. Carp on Tuesday. While behind the wheel, the 63-year-old "suffered a serious heart attack," according to Milano, that led to a car crash.

In a statement shared Wednesday on Twitter and Instagram, Milano called the incident "traumatic."

"Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event. I was a passenger in a car my Uncle Mitch was driving when he suffered a serious heart attack, resulting in a car crash. I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us," the actress and activist wrote. "I'll never be able to thank them enough for the care and attention they, along with the first responders, doctors, nurses, and staff at UCLA Medical Center paid to him and to me."

She continued, "Uncle Mitch is such an important part of our family. He's with us every day, spending time with my children and present in every meaningful part of our lives. He's still in the hospital, and we are unsure if he will recover."

After requesting that everyone provide her family with "the kindness of privacy" amid their "incredibly painful time," Milano advised her followers to obtain CPR certification.

"You don't know when you'll be called upon to save a life," she said. "The American Red Cross and many hospitals and other organizations offer regular classes. It's such a small effort and can have a huge impact."

Milano received supportive messages across social media from some of her famous friends. "Saying a prayer for your Uncle Mitch," Wanda Sykes wrote as actress Tara Strong said, "So glad you are all ok."

David Arquette replied with three red heart emoji, and Danica McKellar wrote: "Praying for your family!"

The Insatiable alum's uncle drifted into another lane after becoming unconscious following his heart attack, according to a California Highway Patrol press release obtained by PEOPLE. They were eventually "able to bring the Ford to a stop between the #1 and #2 lanes" thanks to "the assistance of a good Samaritan."

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Milano performed CPR on her uncle until first responders arrived. LAPD units also initiated CPR on Carp upon their arrival, followed by the Los Angeles City Fire Department. He was then transported to UCLA Westwood Hospital.