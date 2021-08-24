Alyssa Milano was a passenger in the crash and has described the incident as involving "some of the most horrifying moments of my life"

Alyssa Milano Provides Update on Her Uncle, Who Remains in the ICU Following Their Car Crash

Alyssa Milano is providing another update on her uncle's condition after he suffered a heart attack while driving on a Los Angeles freeway last week, resulting in a car accident.

The Charmed alum, 48, was a passenger in a 2020 Ford Edge SUV, and said Monday that the crash involved "some of the most horrifying moments of my life." Her uncle, Mitchell J. Carp, has been hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center since the Aug. 17 accident.

"Uncle Mitch is still in and out of consciousness. He's on life support," Milano said in a TikTok. "My brother went there yesterday and played him some oldies, and his whole body started moving. So, he really loved that. The nurses at the UCLA Medical Center and the doctors are taking such incredible care of Uncle Mitch, but he's got a long road ahead of him."

Milano added that Carp had spiked a fever over the weekend, leading doctors to believe he may also have an infection.

"Uncle Mitch is a fighter," she said. "The doctors say that every day is a miracle that he still hangs on."

The actress concluded by encouraging her followers to obtain CPR certification, saying: "You could be called upon to save a life at some point, and it's really, really valuable to know how to do that."

The Insatiable alum's uncle drifted into another lane after becoming unconscious following his heart attack, according to a California Highway Patrol press release obtained by PEOPLE. They were eventually "able to bring the Ford to a stop between the #1 and #2 lanes" thanks to "the assistance of a good Samaritan."

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Milano performed CPR on her uncle until first responders arrived. LAPD units also initiated CPR on Carp upon their arrival, followed by the Los Angeles City Fire Department. He was then transported to UCLA Westwood Hospital.

Milano was "uninjured" after the incident and was later picked up by her husband, David Bugliari.

Milano received supportive messages across social media from some of her famous friends following the accident. "Saying a prayer for your Uncle Mitch," Wanda Sykes wrote as actress Tara Strong said, "So glad you are all ok."