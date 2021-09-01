Alyssa Milano Shares Update on Uncle's Recovery Following August Car Accident, Heart Attack

Alyssa Milano and her uncle were involved in a car accident in Los Angeles in August

Alyssa Milano is giving fans a positive update on her uncle's recovery after the two were involved in a car accident last month.

Milano, 48, was uninjured in the crash, which occurred when her uncle, Mitchell J. Carp, suffered a heart attack while driving on a Los Angeles freeway. Carp, 63, has been hospitalized at the UCLA Medical Center since the Aug. 17 incident, but Milano is keeping fans up-to-date on his progress.

In a video posted to her Instagram Tuesday, the Charmed actress shared some encouraging news about Carp's health and thanked her followers for their support.

"So many of you have reached out to show their love and support and sent their prayers. So I thought that you would like this update. Listen carefully," Milano told her followers, before playing an audio clip of a message from her uncle.

"Hey Lyssie, It's Uncle Mitch," he began. "It's about 12 o'clock. And I wanted to thank you for saving me, and I should be getting out of here soon. I love you."

Milano's post was met with well wishes from her famous friends, including Paulina Porizkova, who wrote, "Best news! Thanks for sharing!" and Debra Messing, who added, "Oh Alyssa that's the best news EVER!!!!!!!!"

Milano's latest update comes after she told fans the accident was some of "the most horrifying moments of my life." In an Aug. 23 TikTok video, she told her followers Carp was "in and out of consciousness" and "on life support" following the crash.

"My brother went there yesterday and played him some oldies, and his whole body started moving. So, he really loved that," she said. "The nurses at the UCLA Medical Center and the doctors are taking such incredible care of Uncle Mitch, but he's got a long road ahead of him."

She added, "Uncle Mitch is a fighter. The doctors say that every day is a miracle that he still hangs on."

Milano first shared the news of the "terrifying and traumatic event" in a message posted to Twitter and Instagram on Aug. 18. The actress thanked "the people who stopped to help us," as well as the "first responders, doctors, nurses, and staff at UCLA Medical Center."

According to a California Highway Patrol press release obtained by PEOPLE, the accident occurred when Carp became unconscious following his heart attack and drifted into another lane on the freeway. With the "assistance of a good Samaritan," Carp's 2020 Ford Edge SUV was eventually brought "to a stop between the #1 and #2 lanes."