Alyssa Milano Settles $10 Million Lawsuit with Ex-Manager over Alleged Fraud & Forgery

Image zoom Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Alyssa Milano‘s legal battles with her ex-manager have come to an end.

The Charmed star and her husband, David Bugliari, have settled the $10 million lawsuit they filed in 2017 for alleged fraud and forgery, PEOPLE confirms.

“Alyssa Milano and David Bugliari have successfully settled their lawsuit against their business managers,” her attorney, William J. Briggs, Venable LLP, said in a statement on Monday.

“As the case was preparing for trial, the parties reached a confidential settlement for an undisclosed amount,” he continued. “Both Ms. Milano and Mr. Bugliari are very pleased with the terms of the settlement and are satisfied that it has been resolved.”

Two years ago, Milano, 46, and Bugliari, 38, sued her former business manager for allegedly leaving the couple “with millions of dollars of debt and their credit in ruins,” according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In the documents filed to the Superior Court of Los Angeles on June 12, 2017, plaintiffs Milano, Bugliari and A.J.M. Productions sued Hellie, Hoffer and Company, LLP (HHC), Kenneth Hellie and Jamie Williams for negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud and theft, and sought damages of at least $10 million.

A rep for Hellie, Hoffer and Company, LLP (HHC) did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment Monday.

Image zoom Alyssa Milano and husband David Bugliari Michael Buckner/Getty

Milano employed HHC as a business manager in 2006, according to the documents, and terminated them on June 14, 2016, “after discovering that although paid handsomely, they did not competently perform any of the duties for which they were engaged or behave in an honest, forthright and truthful manner.”

“After [Milano and Bugliari] terminated defendants in June 2016, [they] discovered there had been eight late mortgage payments over a thirteen month period,” the documents state.

According to the documents, HHC failed to keep Milano and Bugliari “informed on their financial condition”; failed to timely pay their obligation, “including credit card bills, mortgage payments, insurance premiums and income taxes, resulting in the accrual of unnecessary and substantial interest and penalties”; and failed to pay their “2013 and 2014 federal income taxes,” among other allegations.

The documents also alleged that HHC forged Milano’s signature “on financial documents before and after their termination” as business managers.

“On February 17, 2016, Hellie scotch-taped a copy of Milano’s signature on a $150,000 wire transfer to Fidelity National Title Co. for an investment by the AJM trust in FMS Investment V, LLC, an entity in which Hellie’s own trusts were involved,” the documents read.

“As a result of [HHC’s] misconduct and malfeasance, [Milano and Bugliari] have suffered financial and reputational devastation that will take years — and millions of dollars — to repair,” the documents state.

The couple demanded a jury trial and “for actual, compensatory and consequential damages in an amount to be proven at trial, but not less than $10 million.”