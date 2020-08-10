Alyssa Milano Reveals Coronavirus-Related Hair Loss After Hospitalization for 'Blood Clot' Concerns

Alyssa Milano is getting candid about her lingering symptoms of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Melrose Place alum, 47, shared a video on Sunday to illustrate the amount of hair loss she's experienced as a "long hauler," a term medical professionals use to refer to someone who suffers from long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Thought I’d show you what #Covid19 does to your hair," Milano captioned the clip. "Please take this seriously. #WearADamnMask #LongHauler."

In the footage, Milano combs through her hair with a detangler brush to reveal clumps of hair that fall out with every stroke. "One brushing, this is my hair loss from COVID-19," she says as she holds up a small pile of hair.

Hair loss is one of the symptoms reported by former coronavirus patients in a survey conducted by Dr. Natalie Lambert from Indiana University School of Medicine with Survivor Corps, a grassroots movement that helps to educate COVID-19 survivors and connect them with resources. In the survey of more than 1,500 people, over 400 participants said they experienced hair loss as a part of their recovery.

On Saturday, Milano opened up about the "many symptoms" she still experiences when she shared a selfie from the hospital, revealing to followers that she was admitted to the emergency room after feeling a "real heaviness" in her chest.

"I was acutely sick w/ Covid19 in April. I still have many symptoms. I am what they call a 'long hauler,' " she wrote. "Last night, I had real heaviness in my chest. I went to the ER just to make sure it wasn’t a blood clot. Thankfully, it wasn’t."

"This virus sucks. Please take it seriously," the actress added.

The former Charmed star first shared her struggles with COVID-19 symptoms on Thursday when she announced that she had tested positive for tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, despite testing negative for the virus in March when she "basically had every COVID symptom."

"Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks," she recalled in an Instagram post. "I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible."

Milano explained that she had tested negative for coronavirus twice at the end of March and received a negative result in her COVID-19 antibody test — which was performed with a finger prick — after she was "feeling a bit better."

However, the actress continued to experience "lingering symptoms," which she described as "vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise."

RELATED VIDEO: Alyssa Milano Tests Positive for COVID-19 Antibodies After 3 Negative Results: 'I Thought I Was Dying'

After Milano decided to take another antibody test at a lab where blood is drawn, the star learned she had COVID-19 antibodies.

"I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying," she said. "Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt."

Testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies indicates that a person has been exposed to the novel coronavirus. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that the antibody tests currently available may not be accurate and should not be used to determine if someone is immune to COVID-19.

As of Monday, there have been more than 5,064,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 United States and 162,600 deaths from coronavirus-related illness, according to a New York Times database.