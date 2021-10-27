Alyssa Milano on Her Relationship with Charmed Costar Shannen Doherty: 'We Are Cordial'

Shannen Doherty left Charmed at the conclusion of season three after rumored on-set tension between her and Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano says there are no hard feelings between her and her Charmed co-star Shannen Doherty.

On Tuesday, Milano spoke about her upcoming new book, Sorry Not Sorry, with Entertainment Tonight. During the discussion, the actress gave an update on her relationship with Doherty, years after there was rumored tension between the two on set.

"I would say we are cordial," Milano said. "You know, I could take responsibility for a lot of our tension that we had. I think a lot of our struggle came from feeling that I was in competition rather than it being that sisterhood that the show was so much about. And I have some guilt about my part in that."

Doherty has been battling breast cancer for several years. Last year, she revealed that her breast cancer had returned as stage 4 after previously entering remission in 2017.

On Tuesday, Milano said that she was quick to reach out to Doherty to wish her well and check on her condition following her diagnosis.

"I will send her DMs every couple of months to just check in," Milano added.

She continued, "I have respect for her. Great actress, loves her family so much, and I just wish I could've felt strong enough in who I was to recognize that back then."

Doherty left Charmed at the conclusion of season three. After she left the show, she opened up to ET about the reasons for her departure, which she attributed to "drama" on set.

charmed Credit: Getty Images

"There was too much drama on the set and not enough passion for the work," she said at the time. "You know, I'm 30 years old and I don't have time for drama in my life anymore."

Milano spoke with Entertainment Weekly following Doherty's exit, saying: "I think it's hard when you put two very different people together. I'm very laid-back and passive. I have my Buddha. I come in here and meditate. [Shannen's] got a lot of energy, she's very headstrong, she wants to get the job done."

In 2015, Doherty once again addressed rumored tension on set in an interview, saying that "we were all friends and at times we weren't."