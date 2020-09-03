The actress tested positive for coronavirus antibodies in August after she "basically had every COVID symptom" earlier this year

Alyssa Milano Says She Has 'Occasional Heart Palpitations' as She Details Her Lingering COVID-19 Symptoms

Alyssa Milano is updating fans on her health after testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Melrose Place alum, 47, spoke about her physical and mental health in an Instagram post on late Tuesday night, telling followers that she's "ok" despite experiencing some lingering symptoms related to the novel coronavirus.

"I’m starting to physically feel better. I’m still taking an aspirin every 3 days to thin my blood, fish oil, vitamin D, C, zinc and a B complex. I still have occasional heart palpitations. I still forget my words (absolute worst part)," she wrote.

However, Milano said that her current symptoms are "not nearly as bad as it was a few weeks ago."

"I feel better," she wrote, before sharing that a CT scan of her lungs and a cardiac MRI of her heart "were normal."

Still, the actress admitted that she gets "super scared sometimes."

"Not of getting sick again but of my loved ones getting sick," she explained. "I don’t ever want them to have this thing. It’s a beast. So I vacillate between being so grateful and so terrified. Grateful that it was me who got sick and terrified that friends or family will be sick."

"And I can’t help but wonder—how are you?" she asked fans. "Please be safe. Please let me know you're ok."

Last month, the former Charmed star revealed that she had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies despite testing negative for the virus in March when she "basically had every COVID symptom."

"Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks," she recalled in an Instagram post. "I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible."

Milano explained that she had tested negative for coronavirus twice at the end of March and received a negative result in her COVID-19 antibody test — which was performed with a finger prick — after she was "feeling a bit better."

However, she continued to experience "lingering symptoms," which she described as "vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise," leading her to take take another antibody test at a lab where blood is drawn.

"I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying," she said. "Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt."

In a tweet on Aug. 8, Milano shared that she was recently hospitalized after experiencing a "real heaviness in my chest."

"I was acutely sick w/ Covid19 in April. I still have many symptoms. I am what they call a 'long hauler,' " she wrote alongside a selfie from the hospital. "Last night, I had real heaviness in my chest. I went to the ER just to make sure it wasn’t a blood clot. Thankfully, it wasn’t."

"This virus sucks. Please take it seriously," Milano added.

Testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies indicates that a person has been exposed to the novel coronavirus. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that the antibody tests currently available may not be accurate and should not be used to determine if someone is immune to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there have been more than 6,127,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 United States and 185,500 deaths from coronavirus-related illness, according to a New York Times database.