Alyssa Milano Details Her Sexual Assault in Emotional Speech at Senator's Office

Alyssa Milano is showing support for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, even if that means revisiting a painful moment in her past.

On Wednesday, the actress shared an emotional video to Twitter where she recounted her sexual assault alongside a group of women who echoed her words.

Milano, 45, and the women were gathered at Senator Susan Collins’ office and when they could not locate the political leader, the women joined together to make the actress’ words her.

“I told one of my #MeToo stories in @SenatorCollins office. I was with her constituent,” Milano tweeted on Oct. 3. “We asked to speak with Senator Collins. She hid. Here’s my story through a ‘human microphone’. I’ll never know if she heard me.”

I told one of my #MeToo stories in @SenatorCollins office. I was with her constituent. We asked to speak with Senator Collins. She hid. Here’s my story through a “human microphone”. I’ll never know if she heard me. *Trigger Warning* pic.twitter.com/i7awexXLfL — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 4, 2018

“My name is Alyssa. When I was 19-years-old, I was at a concert of a very famous pop star who told the crowd to get closer to her,” Milano began her speech, while the women around her repeated each statement. “This resulted in a stampede. People were smashed against each other. I couldn’t breathe, I thought I was gonna die.”

From there, an emotional Milano goes on to detail the sexual assault that took place during the concert.

“From behind me, I felt a hand up my skirt and I was punched repeatedly in the vagina,” she said. “I couldn’t turn around. I looked to the stage, and I looked to the security guards, and I said, ‘Please help me’ and they couldn’t help me.”

“They shook their heads. I managed to break free and I climbed up the stage to get away from my predator,” she continued. “And I turned around and I didn’t know which one it was. And I looked to the sea of people and I couldn’t find him.”

Alyssa Milano getting emotional during her sexual assault speech Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Defending Ford — who recently gave an emotional testimony about her own alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh — Milano explained that she “couldn’t report because I didn’t know who it was to report.”

“And I didn’t tell anybody because I didn’t know who it was to tell on,” she continued while wiping a tear from her eye. “I kept the secret just like Dr. Ford kept her secret for decades.”

Kavanaugh has denied the sexual assault allegations leveled against him.

The outspoken actress’ video revelation comes just one week after Milano made an appearance at the Supreme Court Senate hearing on Sept. 27 to support Ford during her testimony day.

“We’re here to support her and show our solidarity,” she told CNN’s MJ Lee in a video Lee tweeted. “This can’t be an easy day for her.”

Alyssa Milano at the Kavanaugh hearing REX/Shutterstock

As the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing got underway, Milano was seen sitting next to New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. Minutes after its 10 a.m. start time, Milano tweeted a photo from the scene, writing, “I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.”

She also said the day reminded her of Anita Hill, who testified before the Senate during Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ confirmation hearings in 1991.

“I think we’re in a different time,” she told The Hill. “I think women are standing together in solidarity more so than we were in ’91. I think women throughout the country are not going to let it be what it was.”

Alyssa Milano interviewed after Dr. Ford's testimony Ron Sachs/REX/Shutterstock

A few days prior to the Kavanaugh hearing, Milano joined the #WhyIDidntReport movement and revealed she was sexually assaulted in a tweet to President Donald Trump.

“Hey, @realDonaldTrump, Listen the f— up,” she wrote on Sept. 22. “I was sexually assaulted twice. Once when I was a teenager. I never filed a police report and it took me 30 years to tell my parents.”

The Insatiable actress then encouraged other sexual assault victims to follow her lead.

“If any survivor of sexual assault would like to add to this please do so in the replies. #MeToo.”

Milano has been a longtime activist and voice of support for the #MeToo movement since it began to pick up steam last October. She was one of the numerous women who accused producer Harvey Weinstein of sexually harassing or assaulting her.

If you or someone you care about is affected by sexual violence, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).