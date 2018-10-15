Alyssa Milano Cries as She Tells Her Daughter Why She Came Forward About Her Sexual Assault

In January, Alyssa Milano recorded a heart-wrenching message to her daughter Elizabella Dylan discussing why she spoke out about her sexual assault — and nine months later, she is sharing it with the world.

Milano, who shares 4-year-old Elizabella and 7-year-old son Milo Thomas with husband David Bugliari, tweeted, “One year ago I recorded this for my daughter, explaining why I shared my story of sexual assault. I never expected to release it publicly. Now, I feel it’s too important not to share.” She added the hashtag #MeToo.

Milano, 45, started the emotional video, “Dear Elizabella, hello. It’s your mommy, and I wanted to make you a little video because I’m sitting in my trailer in Atlanta, and I miss you so much, and I wanted to just do this for you.”

One year ago I recorded this for my daughter, explaining why I shared my story of sexual assault. I never expected to release it publicly. Now, I feel it’s too important not to share. #MeToo Dear Elizabella,

I love you so. I will fight so you don’t have to.

— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2018

She continued, “Donald Trump is our president, crazy, and more importantly than that, women everywhere are sharing their stories of sexual harassment and assault, and they’re saying phrases like, ‘Me too’ and ‘Time’s up.’ I don’t expect you to understand this obviously right now because you’re a baby.”

Alyssa Milano and her kids

Milano thought back to October 2017, when she first tweeted about the #MeToo movement after her friend suggested, “If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me too’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.”

— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

“One night when I was lying in bed with you, I looked down at you and your sweet, beautiful face, and I got really scared,” Milano said. “I got scared for you, and I sent out a tweet asking for women to stand in solidarity, and a lot of people replied. So in a way I wanted to make this video for you because in a way all of this is because of you, because you gave Mama the strength.”

“I wanted to thank you, really, and also let you know that I want you to grow up from a strong little girl into a strong woman that knows, really knows her worth and that is valued for her brain and her beautiful, big heart and her sweet, sweet soul and her talents and not for her body,” Milano added.

A teary Milano concluded, “And I want you to know that also I’m working very hard, a lot of women are working very hard to make sure that silence is not the norm for your generation and that you will never … have to say ‘Me too.’ But if you do, god forbid, if you do have to ever say ‘Me too,’ I want you to know that you will be heard and that you should speak your truth and that Mama’s always here for you. … I love you very much, and I’ll keep fighting.”

Earlier in October, Milano went to Sen. Susan Collins‘ office to recount her sexual assault as she joined survivors advocating against Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court.

Alyssa Milano

“My name is Alyssa. When I was 19 years old, I was at a concert of a very famous pop star who told the crowd to get closer to her,” Milano began as other women repeated her statements. “This resulted in a stampede. People were smashed against each other. I couldn’t breathe, I thought I was gonna die.”

— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 4, 2018

“From behind me, I felt a hand up my skirt and I was punched repeatedly in the vagina,” she said. “I couldn’t turn around. I looked to the stage, and I looked to the security guards, and I said, ‘Please help me’ and they couldn’t help me.”