Alyssa Milano Celebrates 50 With Make-Up Free Selfie: ‘This is 50. No filter. No touching up.’

Alyssa Milano kicked off her milestone birthday with a fresh face and an inspiring post.

The Who's the Boss star took to Instagram on Monday to share a morning selfie complete with bedhead and zero make-up, wearing a Yankees T-shirt.

"This is 50. No filter. No touching up. No make up," MIlano wrote alongside a picture of herself in bed with a relaxed smile. "I will spend this day, the same as every day. I will move a little, love a lot, be of service, and count my blessings."

Along with feeling grateful, the women's rights activist expressed the importance of feeling present.

"I'm happy to be here. Right here. Right now. In this time. In my time. In your time," said the mom-of-two.

"There's still so much to look forward to!" she added. "And you know what? It's even been okay to look back where I've been, where I came from, how far I've come, who came into my life and who stayed.

"Thanks for all of your support and Birthday wishes. Let's keep going."



"You're 50!!! Wtf you have a baby face still, beautiful," Hustle & Flow actress Taryn Manning chimed in on Milano's post, while Wonder Years alum Danica McKeller wrote "Happy milestone birthday! You look marvelous."

Former on-screen dad, Tony Danza, 71, commented with a "happy birthday!!!"

Milano has a lot to look forward to this year, as do fans of the child actress.

In June, Deadline reported that the sequel for Who's the Boss? had landed a deal with Amazon Freevee, which would reunite members of the cast including Danza and Milano. The pair starred as a father-daughter duo Tony and Samantha Micelli in the original show.

The show will be executive produced by Norman Lear and be written and executive produced by 2017 One Day at a Time reboot co-creator Mike Royce and co-executive producer Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz, per the outlet.

courtesy Everett Collection

Talks of the sequel have been happening since 2020 when cast members went to social media to confirm the news.

"Excited to bring The Micelli family back to television! #WhosTheBoss," Danza tweeted alongside a throwback promotional shot of himself and Milano at the time.

Meanwhile, the actress wrote on her Instagram, "🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 I AM SO EXCITED! #WhosTheBoss is coming back!!!"

To further the buzz, Milano and her former on-screen little brother, Danny Pintauro, met up for an evening outing to support Danza in November at his cabaret show in Los Angeles.

Alyssa Milano. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty; Tommaso Boddi/Getty

The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since appearing for their sit-down interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016.

In the snap shared by Milano, the trio was all smiles as they posed with fellow series alum Rhoda Gemignani, who played Danza's mother on the series.

"Getting closer. If you know what I mean. 😉😉," she wrote, referencing the show's upcoming revival series.

"I've wanted to share this for so long and now I can!" Milano had previously shared of her big news. "We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today. Can't wait to share their stories with you. So happy."