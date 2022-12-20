Alyssa Milano Celebrates 50 With Make-Up Free Selfie: 'This is 50. No Filter. No Touching Up'

The Who's the Boss star shared a morning selfie Monday complete with bedhead and zero make-up

By
Published on December 20, 2022 07:36 AM
Alyssa Milano Celebrates 50 With Make-Up Free Selfie: ‘This is 50. No filter. No touching up.’
Photo: Alyssa Milano Instagram

Alyssa Milano kicked off her milestone birthday with a fresh face and an inspiring post.

The Who's the Boss star took to Instagram on Monday to share a morning selfie complete with bedhead and zero make-up, wearing a Yankees T-shirt.

"This is 50. No filter. No touching up. No make up," MIlano wrote alongside a picture of herself in bed with a relaxed smile. "I will spend this day, the same as every day. I will move a little, love a lot, be of service, and count my blessings."

Along with feeling grateful, the women's rights activist expressed the importance of feeling present.

"I'm happy to be here. Right here. Right now. In this time. In my time. In your time," said the mom-of-two.

"There's still so much to look forward to!" she added. "And you know what? It's even been okay to look back where I've been, where I came from, how far I've come, who came into my life and who stayed.

"Thanks for all of your support and Birthday wishes. Let's keep going."


"You're 50!!! Wtf you have a baby face still, beautiful," Hustle & Flow actress Taryn Manning chimed in on Milano's post, while Wonder Years alum Danica McKeller wrote "Happy milestone birthday! You look marvelous."

Former on-screen dad, Tony Danza, 71, commented with a "happy birthday!!!"

Milano has a lot to look forward to this year, as do fans of the child actress.

In June, Deadline reported that the sequel for Who's the Boss? had landed a deal with Amazon Freevee, which would reunite members of the cast including Danza and Milano. The pair starred as a father-daughter duo Tony and Samantha Micelli in the original show.

The show will be executive produced by Norman Lear and be written and executive produced by 2017 One Day at a Time reboot co-creator Mike Royce and co-executive producer Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz, per the outlet.

DANNY PINTAURO rollout
courtesy Everett Collection

Talks of the sequel have been happening since 2020 when cast members went to social media to confirm the news.

"Excited to bring The Micelli family back to television! #WhosTheBoss," Danza tweeted alongside a throwback promotional shot of himself and Milano at the time.

Meanwhile, the actress wrote on her Instagram, "🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 I AM SO EXCITED! #WhosTheBoss is coming back!!!"

To further the buzz, Milano and her former on-screen little brother, Danny Pintauro, met up for an evening outing to support Danza in November at his cabaret show in Los Angeles.

Alyssa Milano
Alyssa Milano. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty; Tommaso Boddi/Getty

The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since appearing for their sit-down interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016.

In the snap shared by Milano, the trio was all smiles as they posed with fellow series alum Rhoda Gemignani, who played Danza's mother on the series.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Getting closer. If you know what I mean. 😉😉," she wrote, referencing the show's upcoming revival series.

"I've wanted to share this for so long and now I can!" Milano had previously shared of her big news. "We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today. Can't wait to share their stories with you. So happy."

Related Articles
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
'Who's the Boss?' Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano
'Who's the Boss?' Sequel with Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano Lands at Amazon Freevee
Stephen tWitch Boss
Jennifer Lopez, Cheryl Burke and More Honor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'The World Lost a Bright Light'
ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES -- "The Sound of Musical Chairs" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ellen DeGeneres, Stephen Laurel "tWitch" Boss
Ellen DeGeneres Remembers 'Love and Laughter' She Shared with Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before His Death
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Ellen Show Producer Andy Lassner Celebrates Late Friend
'Ellen' Producer Andy Lassner Honors Stephen 'tWitch' Boss After His Death: 'He Was Our Flame. Our Joy'
DANNY PINTAURO rollout
Danny Pintauro of 'Who's the Boss?' Returns to Acting After Tabloid Outing, Addiction and Rejection 'Trauma'
JoJo Siwa, Stephen tWitch Boss
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Friends from 'DWTS' and 'SYTYCD' Honor Him: 'Forever the World's Dance Dad'
Allison Holker (L) and Stephen Boss arrive at the Dizzy Feet Foundation's 3rd Annual Celebration of Dance Gala held at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on July 27, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Previously Shared How He and Allison Overcome 'Obstacles' Together 'No Matter What'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClPo-j8J18q/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D justinbieber Verified HAPPY BIRFDAY TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM Edited · 46m
Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey His 'Favorite Human Being' as They Celebrate Her Birthday in Japan
cast of the TV series, 'Who's The Boss,' circa 1985.
The Cast of 'Who's the Boss' ?: Where Are They Now?
tim mcgraw
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Actor Christopher Lloyd attends a screening of "The Tender Bar" hosted by Amazon Studios at Museum of Modern Art on December 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Christopher Lloyd Commemorates 84th Birthday with Impromptu Dance: 'Celebrate!'
Danny DeVito poses for a portrait to promote the film, "Wiener-Dog", during the Sundance Film Festival
Danny DeVito's Life in Photos
Stephanie Beatriz celebs at home
Celebs at Home: Stephanie Beatriz Shares Sneak Peek of 'Almost Done' Home Renovation and More!
norman lear
Norman Lear Currently Has 23 Projects in the Works — and No Plans to Slow Down at 100: 'A Great Gift'
Kaley Cuoco pregnancy
Kaley Cuoco Is Expecting a Baby Girl! See All of Her Baby Bump Photos