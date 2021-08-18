According to authorities, Alyssa Milano was "uninjured" in the crash, while her uncle was transported to the hospital

Alyssa Milano Involved in a Car Accident with Uncle After He Suffered Possible Heart Attack

Alyssa Milano was involved in a car accident on Tuesday, when her uncle suffered what authorities have said is a possible heart attack while driving on a Los Angeles freeway.

PEOPLE has reached out to reps for the actress and activist, 48, who was said to be uninjured by the crash.

According to a press release from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) obtained by PEOPLE, Milano was riding in the front passenger seat of a 2020 Ford Edge SUV being driven by her 63-year-old uncle Mitchell J. Carp when he suffered a medical issue and became unconscious.

Drifting into another lane, the car hit a passing Black SUV, the report said, Milano telling authorities she felt an impact to the right side of their car. "With the assistance of a good Samaritan," they were eventually "able to bring the Ford to a stop between the #1 and #2 lanes.

The Black SUV fled the collision scene, CHP said.

CHP and West Los Angeles Area officers were notified of the stalled vehicle around 9:49 a.m. on the southbound I-405 freeway, north of Sepulveda Boulevard.

TMZ, who was first to report on the accident, was told by law enforcement sources that Milano gave her uncle CPR until first responders arrived.

Two LAPD units in the area came upon the incident first and initiated CPR on Carp, the report said. CPR was continued on Milano's uncle by the Los Angeles City Fire Department, who transported him to UCLA Westwood Hospital. His status is unknown.

Milano — noted in the report as "the uninjured passenger" — was picked up by her husband, David Bugliari.

She's yet to speak out about the accident on her popular social media accounts, but has tweeted about the importance of taking care of loved once.

"We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love," she wrote. "Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions."

"It's not hard to take care of each other, but it is important," she added.

The star who rose to fame for her roles in shows like Who's the Boss and Charmed, has become increasingly outspoken about politics in recent years — criticizing Trump on social media, protesting the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and testifying at a 2019 hearing in support of the Equal Rights Amendment.

In a 2018 interview with PEOPLE, Milano elaborated on her past activism, saying then: "For me, I don't know any other way to function, like I can't not be vocal about issues, so that would be disingenuous ... there's a lot to fight for."