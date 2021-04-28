"Just because you say something to be hurtful, it doesn't make it true," the Charmed actress, 48, said on TikTok

Alyssa Milano Addresses What Is It Like to Be Called a 'Washed-Up Actress'

Alyssa Milano isn't afraid to clap back at hateful comments on social media.

The actress, 48, posted a video on TikTok Wednesday, responding to a comment from a user saying, "sad how a washed-up actress is still trying to be important."

"This 'washed-up actress' has something to say," Milano captioned her response video.

She began the video by pointing to the comment in the upper left-hand corner of the screen and saying, "See these? I get a lot of those. Usually, it comes from people who identify as a different political party than I do."

She continued, "You see, I identify with the party who believes in equality and equity and opportunity for everyone, and also the party who fights for the most vulnerable and the marginalized communities."

WARNING: Below video contains explicit language

Addressing the commenter's choice to call her "washed-up," Milano decided to set the record straight.

"But beyond just that, just because you say something to be hurtful, it doesn't make it true. I have consistently worked since I was 7 years old, and you can just f--- off now and move along," she concluded.

Milano began her acting career when she was selected as one of four principal parts for a national touring company of Annie. She then went on to star in several off-Broadway productions, including the first American musical adaptation of Jane Eyre.

The actress made her film debut in the 1984 coming-of-age drama Old Enough and got her start in television when she won the role of Tony Danza's daughter on the sitcom Who's the Boss?

Last year, Danza, 69, and Milano revealed that an update to the popular '8os sitcom is in the works.

"Excited to bring The Micelli family back to television! #WhosTheBoss," Danza tweeted alongside a throwback promotional shot of himself and Milano.

Meanwhile, the actress wrote on her Instagram, "🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 I AM SO EXCITED! #WhosTheBoss is coming back!!!"

"I've wanted to share this for so long and now I can!" Milano continued. "We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today. Can't wait to share their stories with you. So happy."