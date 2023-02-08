Alyssa Farah Griffin Credits 'Thirst Trap' Photo for Helping Her Win Back Now-Husband

Alyssa Farah Griffin knows the power of a good thirst trap.

On Tuesday's episode of The View, Griffin and her co-hosts weighed in on Tom Brady's infamous photo he posted on social media earlier this week, which has been deemed a thirst trap.

Griffin, 33, revealed her own experience of how posting a sultry photo online saved her relationship.

"I love a good thirst trap," said Griffin. "My husband and I went on one brief hiatus a few months into dating, we were doing long distance. He broke up with me. I was devastated. But how do you get him back? Post a sexy beachside photo."

She added of her husband Justin Griffin, "He was calling me the next day and we were back together within a few days."

She left viewers with one final tip: "Make them know what they're missing."

It's safe to say the snap worked as the pair celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in November.

As for Brady, his photo came just after he announced his retirement for the second time.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, 45, can be seen posing in a pair of brown boxers from his athleisure line Brady Brand in a mirror selfie shared to his Instagram on Monday.

The picture was all part of a bet with his Brady Brand clothing line, which reminded him that he said back in June 2022 that he would recreate some of the underwear models' photos if his tweet got 40,000 likes.

"Did I do it right? @Edelman11 @RobGronkowski @bradybrand 😬😬," he captioned the snap, asking his friends and fellow former NFL players Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski if he had nailed the shot.

In the picture, Brady can be seen posing on the edge of an unmade bed with a view of palm trees and the ocean in the background.

In October, Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Shortly after the quarterback announced his retirement from football via social media, Bündchen, 42, commented on Brady's announcement post.

"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," Bündchen wrote in the comments, along with a prayer hands emoji.