How Drag Star Alyssa Edwards Stays Authentic in Her Projects: 'I've Never Lost Myself'

Every shade’s name on Alyssa Edwards’ Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palette means something to her: “Texas Made” for her origins, “H.O.E.” for her drag family (the Haus of Edwards), “Unicorn Tribe” for the dance students she teaches. That’s what makes it “100 percent accurate” to Edwards.

“When I open this palette, I don’t just see eyeshadows — I see a journey,” the drag queen recently told PEOPLE at a fan meet-and-greet celebrating the palette’s launch in New York City. “I chose an eyeshadow palette because I believe that eyes are the key to the world.”

Edwards, 39, became a fan favorite on season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and season 2 of All Stars, despite never making it to the finale. She’s since become the star of her own show, Dancing Queen, a Netflix reality series that follows her work running the successful Texas dance studio Beyond Belief out of drag as Justin Johnson.

“Winning the hearts of the people all around the world, I don’t think you can put a price on that,” Edwards said. “Look at this [palette], I think that’s a win! Look at Dancing Queen — sashayed away off one show and walked onto my own. I feel like a winner.”

Throughout her work, Edwards wants to be authentic, and she says Dancing Queen has been her most personal project so far. As the show now campaigns for Emmy nominations, Edwards can’t fathom achieving that level of recognition for it.

“I haven’t even processed that. If they said it was nominated for an Emmy — oh gosh, I don’t know,” she says. “It’s probably the project I’m most proud of because I allowed myself to be everything I’m afraid of: being vulnerable and being open with your private life.”

“When they told me this show was a green light, I was like, ‘For real?'” Edwards continues. “I always have had this doubt.”

Edwards assures that the show will have a second season. A few days before the palette launch celebration, she performed with 12 of her dance students for the WorldPride opening ceremony in New York City, which was “a very special, beautiful, touching moment.”

That, along with the end of Pride month, has given Edwards a chance to reflect on her own journey.

“I’m proud of the man that I have blossomed into, and I’m proud of all of the things I’ve accomplished, but more than anything, I’m proud that I’ve never lost myself through it all,” she says. “I’ve always remained true to who I am and to my heart.”