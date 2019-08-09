Alyson Hannigan Is a Mom Fighting for Her Life in Lifetime's Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story

Alyson Hannigan is trading in laughs for screams in her latest project Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look!

The How I Met Your Mother actress stars as Mary Stauffer in the Lifetime movie, based on the true story of the high school teacher who was abducted alongside her 8-year-old daughter Beth by a former student.

In the trailer, Stauffer fights for her life after she and Beth (Daphne Hoskins) are thrown in the back of a trunk and locked in a room.

“You know I can’t let you go now,” their captor says. “I’ve thought of everything. No one will find you.”

In 1980, Stauffer and her daughter were held captive for 53 days by Ming Sen Shiue. The man became obsessed with Stauffer as her student 15 years prior and spent the next decade stalking her before finally abducting the mother and daughter. Surviving torture, rape and numerous threats, the two turned to their faith before finally finding a way to escape.

Shiue was later found guilty on the rape and kidnapping of the two women and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. He was also sentenced to 40 years for the murder of a Jason Wilkman, who he killed after the six-year-old boy became suspicious of noises coming from Shiue’s car while it was stopped during the abduction. Shiue was denied parole on July 6, 2010, and a judge determined he would spend the rest of his life in prison.

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story is part of Lifetime’s upcoming Ripped from the Headlines slate and is set to air in October.