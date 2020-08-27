Netflix Cancels Altered Carbon After 2 Seasons
Yet another Netflix series has met its end.
The streaming service has canceled Altered Carbon after two seasons, Deadline reported on Wednesday.
The sci-fi series premiered in 2018 and aired its second in February, while an anime movie that takes place before the events of season 1 was released on March 19. According to Deadline, Netflix's decision to not renew the show for a third season was not related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Altered Carbon, based on the 2002 novel by English author Richard K. Morgan, followed a former soldier turned investigator Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman in season 1, Anthony Mackenzie in season 2) solving a murder in a world where consciousness can be transferred to different bodies.
The series was created by Laeta Kalogridis and also starred James Purefoy, Martha Higareda, Chris Conner, Dichen Lachman, Ato Essandoh, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lela Loren, Simone Missick, and Torben Liebrecht.
News of Altered Carbon's official cancellation comes just days after Netflix canceled The Society and I Am Not Okay With This.
According to Entertainment Weekly, although Netflix executives were pleased with the performance of both shows, the uncertainty around production dates, balancing the needs and availabilities of a large cast (in the case of The Society), and unexpected budget increases due to the coronavirus pandemic contributed to the decisions.