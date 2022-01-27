Ally Sheedy Says She 'Learned a Lot' from Her Son Beckett's Trans Journey

"I give him the room to run," Ally Sheedy tells PEOPLE of parenting her son Beck, 27

When it came time for Ally Sheedy to prepare for her new role on Freeform's Single Drunk Female, there was a small parallel to her own life: her onscreen daughter is the same age as her real-life son.

"This is a good phase right now," says Sheedy, 59, of life as a mom to Beckett, 27, her son with her ex-husband, actor David Lansbury. "He's very independent. But I like it when I can help him with something, whether it's advice or he needs a new mattress!"

As Carol on Single Drunk Female, Sheedy navigates life as a single mom to a daughter, played by Sofia Black D'Elia, who is recently sober.

"It's a complicated character," says Sheedy. "But I love Sofia so much. We had a lot of fun together."

Adds Black-D'Elia, 30: "Ally is the best scene partner, friend and mentor a gal could ask for. Our relationship, on-screen and off, has been the highlight of this gig for me."

In her own life, Sheedy admits she's had typical parental worries of her own on occasion, including her journey with Beck after he came out as transgender in his teens.

Ally Sheedy with son Beckett Lansbury Credit: Courtesy of Ally Sheedy

"I want him to be able to do what he wants to do with his life and have the freedom to make his own choices and surround himself with a loving, supportive community," says Sheedy of Beck, who is a teacher. "So far, he's been able to do that."

As a parent, "I've learned a lot," she says. "Beck doesn't hide anything. And I feel very comfortable talking to anyone whose kid is just beginning the process of transition. Parents need to educate themselves."

"It's natural to have fears about your kids, no matter what. But in this case, Beck is in a really great place in his life. I give him the room to run, and I just really try to just watch."