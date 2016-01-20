Plus, what advice did on-screen mom Rita Wilson give the actress?

Girls Star Allison Williams Says Many of Her Wedding Guests 'Showed up Expecting More Marnie Than They Got'

“It was really fun to have these girls there and to be actual supportive adults,” Williams tells Entertainment Weekly.

Her character, Marnie, gets married in the season opener of Girls on Feb. 21 – taking controlling bride to new hilarious heights – but Williams, 27, says her nuptials went very differently.

“I was a very different bride than Marnie. Thank God. I think a lot of people showed up to my wedding expecting more Marnie than they got.”

Dunham, 29, backs this up: “You were so chill, and I have to admit I was expecting you to be more concerned about people’s whereabouts and activities. But you were really ‘live and let live’ about the whole thing.”

The wedding took place on a ranch in Wyoming where the weekend activities included fly-fishing, horseback riding, and a ropes course. (Mamet, 27, opted for the horseback ride while Dunham and Kirke, 30, tackled the ropes course.) Tom Hanks, 59, officiated and Rita Wilson, who plays Marnie’s mother on the show, gave some free marital advice.

Says Mamet, “She said my favorite thing about marriage that anyone has ever said, ever: ‘Same bathroom, different toilets.’ ”

Williams laughs and says that Wilson, 59, also gave her the very same advice. “You need to be able to talk s— while looking in the mirror at each other, but you gotta poop in different places,” she says.