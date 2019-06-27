Image zoom Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Allison Williams and her husband Ricky Van Veen have separated.

After nearly four years of marriage, the couple announced their split on Thursday.

“With mutual love and respect, we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” the pair said in a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“We are grateful for the friendship that we have and will continue to have,” they said.

The Girls star, 31, and College Humor co-founder, 38, met through mutual friends and dated for more than three years before they became engaged in February 2014.

They tied the knot in September 2015, when Get Out star Williams wore a couture gown by Oscar de la Renta.

PEOPLE learned that the wedding took place at Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyoming, and among the 150-200 guests included Williams’ Girls costars Lena Dunham, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, as well as pals Katy Perry, John Mayer, Barry Diller, Diane Von Furstenberg, Bruce Springsteen and Late Night‘s Seth Meyers.

Tom Hanks officiated and former NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams walked his daughter down the aisle, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

“The magical setting featured a small creek and spectacular views,” the source said about the pair’s nuptials. “It was a stunning ceremony.”

Page Six first reported the news of their split.