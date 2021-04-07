"I really am at this time in my life getting to know who I am and what I want," the Mom actress, 61, said during an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show

Allison Janney Says She Doesn't Regret Not Getting Married or Having Kids: 'I Think I'll Be Just Fine'

Allison Janney is doing just fine on her own!

While she never made an intentional decision not to get married or have kids, Janney is happy focusing on herself and her career, the Mom actress, 61, said during an appearance on Tuesday's episode of the Drew Barrymore Show.

"I think if I'd found the right guy at the right time and wanted to have kids, I probably would have with the right partner," Janney told Barrymore, 46. "Because I wasn't ever really confident that I wanted to have kids, and I would rather regret not having kids than have kids and regret it."

She continued, "I really am at this time in my life getting to know who I am and what I want. So I'd love to eventually find someone to share my life with, but if it doesn't happen, I think I'll be just fine."

The actress did reveal one person who has recently caught her eye.

"My latest crush is Rip on Yellowstone," she joked, referring to the fictional character played by Cole Hauser. Janney went on to ask Barrymore if she had any "virtual crushes" of her own.

Laughing, Barrymore said: "I've been in a really deep rabbit hole of disturbing documentaries so definitely no one there."

As Barrymore continued, admitting that she'd been on a dating app "for a little while," Janney received a phone call that cut the TV host off.

"I think it was Tom Cruise calling," Janney said, joking as she apologized for the interruption. "I need to get back to him. He just keeps calling, and I'm like 'No means no, Tom.'"

"Right, exactly, because he probably wants to get married and have kids," Barrymore quipped.

In February, CBS announced the cancellation of its show Mom, the sitcom on which Janney has played Bonnie Plunkett for the last eight seasons. Janney told The Late Late Show host James Corden last month that the news wasn't exactly expected.

"I wish that we'd had at least another year for the writers to have that much time to ramp up to the ending. We sort of found out sooner than we thought we would," she said. "We thought, 'Surely, they're gonna want more Mom.' And they decided not."

While the Oscar winner recognizes there were likely "many reasons" behind the decision to axe the CBS sitcom, she told Corden, 42, that she thinks "most of them" are "probably money"-related.