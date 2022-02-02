The couple first began dating after they danced together at the So You Think You Can Dance season 7 wrap party

Allison Holker and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss on Love at First Dance: 'We've Been Together Ever Since'

Some couples experience love at first sight, but for Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss, it was love at first dance.

Both of the pro dancers were all-stars on season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance back in 2010, and though they admired each other from afar, it wasn't until the very end of the season that they formed their lifelong connection.

"We shared a dance at the wrap party of that season of So You Think You Can Dance and we have been together ever since," Boss, 39, tells PEOPLE in the latest issue.

"There was no dialogue, there was no conversation or a first hangout. Literally, we danced and we were together holding hands the very next day," adds Holker, 33. "And we never looked back."

Allison Holker and Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss on Love at First Dance Credit: Liam Woods/@analoguepapi

Not long after, Holker says she knew she had found her "forever person" in Boss. "Three weeks into us dating, I told him that he was my one," she says. "I was so confident."

For Boss, though, it took a bit more time, as well as a failed attempt at trespassing. About three months after that first dance, he and Holker were on a date when they stumbled upon a house that was being remodeled and decided to have a look around.

"We hopped the fence, we found the door that's open and the alarm goes off," the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ recalls. "I turned to look and Allison's already running and as I'm sprinting to catch up with her, I know it's the weirdest thought, but I'm like, 'Yo, I'm going to marry this woman.' That just let me know she's the one."

Stephen tWitch Boss and Allison Holker family Stephen Boss, Allison Holker and their kids | Credit: Allison Holker/Instagram

The couple did eventually tie the knot in a ceremony in Paso Robles, California, in 2013 and they now share three kids: daughters Weslie, 13, and Zaia, 2, and son Maddox, who turns 6 next month.

As working parents, they say their relationship today is all about finding "quiet moments" with each other — even if that means hiding out in their closet.

"There was one night where we both needed a break and needed to find each other, so I went up to my closet and I was going to lay down and have peace and quiet by myself, and he was already there laying on the ground," Holker says. "So we found a moment together. To just be by ourselves in the closet."