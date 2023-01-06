Allison Holker Remembers Stephen 'tWitch' Boss as a 'True Beacon of Light' in Emotional Tribute Video

Allison Holker Boss is remembering her husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss two days after he was laid to rest.

On Friday, Allison, 34, shared an emotional tribute video in honor of the So You Think You Can Dance star who died by suicide on Dec. 13 at age 40.

The clip included candid family photos with the couple's children — Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14 — and was set to the song "Lift Me Up" by Rihanna.

"To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS," she captioned the video. "We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world."

"Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together," she concluded.

This isn't the first time that Allison has paid tribute to her husband on social media in the wake of his death.

Last month, the former Dancing with the Stars pro shared a sweet photo of the couple, who had celebrated their ninth anniversary just days before The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ's death, on Instagram.

The snap was posted alongside a heartbreaking caption: "My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches."

She added, "We miss you so much."

Shortly after the news of Stephen's death broke on Dec. 14, Allison shared a statement with PEOPLE: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us."

She continued, "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Emma McIntyre/Getty

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she added. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

In closing her statement, Holker shared a message directly to her husband: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Wednesday, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the star had been laid to rest at a small family funeral.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.