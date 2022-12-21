Allison Holker's 'Heart Aches' 1 Week After Death of 'One and Only' Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Stephen "tWitch" Boss died at the age of 40 on Dec. 13

Published on December 21, 2022 03:55 PM

Allison Holker Boss is still processing the sudden loss of husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss one week after his shocking death by suicide.

In her first social media post since Stephen died, the former Dancing with the Stars pro shared a sweet photo of the couple (who had celebrated their ninth anniversary just days before The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ's death).

The snap was posted alongside a heartbreaking caption by Allison, 34: "My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches."

She added, "We miss you so much."

Holker last posted on social media two days before Boss's death, sharing a video of the pair dancing together to Alicia Keys' song "December Back 2 June." The upload was later flooded with heartfelt and supportive comments from stars like Denise Richards, Ashley Graham and Olivia Munn.

The day before that, both the So You Think You Can Dance alums marked their anniversary with tributes to each other.

"I couldn't be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!" she wrote on Dec. 10. "Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU #happyanniversary #bosswedding2013."

Shortly after the news of Stephen's passing broke on Dec. 14, Allison shared a statement with PEOPLE: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us."

She continued, "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she added. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Allison Holker and Stephen Boss
Emma McIntyre/Getty

In closing her statement, Holker shared a message directly to her husband: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

Stephen is survived by his mother Connie Boss Alexander, Allison and their children: Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

