Allison Holker is 'Doing as Well as Expected' After Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Death: Source

"The support from friends has been invaluable," a source tells PEOPLE more than two months after Boss' death

Published on February 19, 2023 11:17 AM
Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Boss at the Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

It's been more than two months since Stephen "tWitch" Boss died at age 40, and his wife Allison Holker is "doing as well as expected," a source tells PEOPLE.

After Holker, 35, showed her appreciation for her supporters on Instagram this week by sharing a heartfelt video message, a source shared an update with PEOPLE on how she's doing herself.

"Her first priority is the kids, and she is being the best mom she can be," the source said. "The support from friends has been invaluable."

Stephen Boss and Allison Holker
(L-R) Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and Allison Holker with kids. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

The update comes a day after the So You Think You Can Dance alum thanked fans for "all the love and support" they've shared since Boss' Death in December.

"It has been very challenging and emotional," she said in an Instagram clip. "But you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Steven impacted your life."

"He was someone that was just beautiful, and he lived his life from love," Holker added. "And he made you feel a certain way."

Holker then revealed that their family "always said that we wanted to make sure that our purpose was lived out by bringing joy to people," and that their mission is "not going to change."

"It's going to feel a little bit different, but we know that that's our purpose, and we'll still do that to this day," she said. "And I hope that we can remember the feeling he gave us, and that we can still move from there. We can still move and choose love. And we can choose grace. We can still choose kindness."

"I will always be there for you guys," Holker concluded. "And I appreciate you being there for us at this moment. It goes a really far way for us. So thank you."

Allison Holker and Stephen Boss
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Holker has continued to share updates with fans on social media following Boss' death, including an Instagram dedication in January where she remembered her husband as "a true beacon of light." In the clip, her words were backed by candid family photos with the couple's children — Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14 — and soundtracked by Rihanna's "Lift Me Up.

"To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS," she captioned the video. "We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world."

"Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together," she concluded.

After news broke that Boss died by suicide on Dec. 13, several of his industry peers and friends paid tribute to him and his legacy across social media as well. Among them, his fellow professional dancers from So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing with the Stars shared memories, Channing Tatum paid tribute, Jada Pinkett Smith posted some words of remembrance and Ellen DeGeneres urged fans "to honor" him during the holidays.

In 2014, Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ. He eventually became a permanent fixture on the series and was elevated to co-executive producer status in 2020.

"Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it, and we'll never make sense of it," DeGeneres, 65, said in a December clip. "The holidays are hard, I think, anyway, but to honor tWitch I think the best thing that we can do is to laugh, hug each other, play games and dance and sing. That's the way we honor him, is we do the things that he loved to do, which is dancing."

"[Boss] was pure light, as everybody in the comments said," she later added. "If you knew him, you knew that. If you didn't know him you saw it. Let's honor him and think about him and send love to one another."

