Allison Holker Boss Granted Half of Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Company and Future Earnings

Allison Holker Boss has been granted half of late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss's artistic earnings after the beloved dancer died without a will.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Friday, a judge from the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County officially signed off on Allison's request for the Spousal Property Petition she filed earlier this year.

Though California law says that a surviving spouse is entitled to their spouse's half of their joint estate once they're deceased, the living spouse still has to file the petition to prove that they actually are the spouse of the person who died.

The new documents confirmed Allison's identity as Stephen's surviving spouse and granted her "property passing" rights, but noted that "no administration of it is necessary."

The papers state that Stephen died intestate, or without a will, and determined that his wife, 35, now possesses half of his interest earnings from his Goldman Sachs Investment account, as well as royalties from Cast and Crew Production Services, Disney Worldwide Services, Inc., GEP Talent Services and SAG/AFTRA.

Allison also receives half of Stephen's interest in 100% of all shares of Stephen Boss Productions, Inc., according to the documents.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Boss. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Stephen died by suicide on Dec. 13. He was 40.

On Dec. 14, Allison confirmed her husband's death exclusively in a statement to PEOPLE.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison said. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Closing her statement, Allison shared a message for her husband. "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she concluded.

Since then, Allison, and the rest of Stephen's loved ones, have continued to honor his legacy, posting emotional tributes to him on social media and holding a Celebration of Life service in February.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Getty

Stephen rose to fame as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search. He later competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, ending season 4 as a runner-up and later returning as an All-Star. He served as a judge when the show returned in 2022.

In 2014, Stephen joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ. He eventually became a permanent fixture on the series and was elevated to co-executive producer status in 2020.

The late star previously co-hosted Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings with Allison. He also appeared in many high-profile films and shows, including Magic Mike XXL, Modern Family and Step Up All In.

Off screen, Stephen frequently posted fun dance videos on social media with Allison, who also competed on SYTYCD. Their kids — Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3 — would often join the pair in their dance video posts.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.