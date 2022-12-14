Allison Holker Boss Gets Heartfelt Messages from Stars After Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death: 'Love You'

Stars are sending their love and support to Allison Holker Boss after the sudden death of her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

After The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died by suicide on Tuesday, Allison told PEOPLE on Wednesday that "it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us." (TMZ was the first to report the news of the So You Think Can Dance runner-up's death.)

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," Allison, 34, shared in an exclusive statement with PEOPLE. "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

She continued, "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Allison closed her statement: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

As Allison processed the loss, several stars left heartfelt and supportive messages for her on the couple's most-recent joint Instagram post, which was a video of them dancing together just two days prior.

Denise Richards wrote she was "so saddened" by the news.

"I would often show my husband your videos," commented Richards. "You could see the love & strong connection between you two. I can't even imagine what you are going through. Our deepest condolences to you & your family."

"Love you so much Allison ❤️🫶🏼," Ashley Graham wrote, and Olivia Munn commented, "Oh my goodness… my whole heart is with you and your family ❤️❤️❤️❤️😞"

Maddie Ziegler posted, "This can't be real. Allison I'm sending you and your beautiful children so much love. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" And Maddie's younger sister Kenzie Ziegler responded, "Sending so much love allison to you and ur kids🤍"

Chelsea Handler shared, "Sending you all my love on and on."

As Emmanuel Acho commented with three red broken heart emojis, former Bachelor Matt James responded with a dove of peace emoji and a prayer hands emoji.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

"This is so devastating," wrote Christy Carlson Romano. "May angels spread their wings around your family. Sending so so much love to you. ❤️🕯️"

Niecy Nash commented, "Your husband have the world so much joy. I'm so sorry he was suffering this way 😢We are praying for your family ♥️♥️🙏🏽🙏🏽"

"God bless you and your beautiful family, I am so sorry," Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi replied, while her castmate Jenni "JWoww" Farley commented, "I am so incredibly sorry for your loss 💔"

As Larsa Pippen said she was "praying" for Allison's family, Tamar Braxton wrote: "Sisssssssster my heart is broken. I'm sooooo sorry 💔💔💔💔💔"

Araya Doheny/WireImage

"Heartbreaking 💔 I am so sorry for your loss," Kyle Richards said. "Sending love and light to your beautiful family 🙏🏼"

Fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum Alex Wong said his "heart is broken," and Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess said it "truly doesn't seem real" that Boss has passed.

"We are sending you and your babies so much love and please let us know how we can best support you," she continued. "I'm so sorry Allison 💔"

High School Musical alum Monique Coleman said, "We are all heartbroken 💔 Sending you deepest condolences and SO much love Allison 😔"

Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Boss rose to fame competing on several competition shows, with the most popular of them being So You Think You Can Dance. He ended season 4 in 2008 as a runner-up and later returned as an All-Star. He then became a judge when the series returned in 2022.

He then gained more attention as a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, on which he later became a co-executive producer in 2020 before the series concluded in May.

Boss is survived by Allison and their children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.