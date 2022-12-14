Allison Holker Boss Gets Heartfelt Messages from Stars After Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death: 'Love You'

Olivia Munn, Chelsea Handler, Maddie Ziegler, Niecy Nash and Kyle Richards are among the stars who have sent loving messages to Allison Holker Boss after her husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022 04:35 PM

Stars are sending their love and support to Allison Holker Boss after the sudden death of her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

After The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died by suicide on Tuesday, Allison told PEOPLE on Wednesday that "it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us." (TMZ was the first to report the news of the So You Think Can Dance runner-up's death.)

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," Allison, 34, shared in an exclusive statement with PEOPLE. "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

She continued, "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Allison closed her statement: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

As Allison processed the loss, several stars left heartfelt and supportive messages for her on the couple's most-recent joint Instagram post, which was a video of them dancing together just two days prior.

Denise Richards wrote she was "so saddened" by the news.

"I would often show my husband your videos," commented Richards. "You could see the love & strong connection between you two. I can't even imagine what you are going through. Our deepest condolences to you & your family."

"Love you so much Allison ❤️🫶🏼," Ashley Graham wrote, and Olivia Munn commented, "Oh my goodness… my whole heart is with you and your family ❤️❤️❤️❤️😞"

Maddie Ziegler posted, "This can't be real. Allison I'm sending you and your beautiful children so much love. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" And Maddie's younger sister Kenzie Ziegler responded, "Sending so much love allison to you and ur kids🤍"

Chelsea Handler shared, "Sending you all my love on and on."

As Emmanuel Acho commented with three red broken heart emojis, former Bachelor Matt James responded with a dove of peace emoji and a prayer hands emoji.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Boss at the Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

"This is so devastating," wrote Christy Carlson Romano. "May angels spread their wings around your family. Sending so so much love to you. ❤️🕯️"

Niecy Nash commented, "Your husband have the world so much joy. I'm so sorry he was suffering this way 😢We are praying for your family ♥️♥️🙏🏽🙏🏽"

"God bless you and your beautiful family, I am so sorry," Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi replied, while her castmate Jenni "JWoww" Farley commented, "I am so incredibly sorry for your loss 💔"

As Larsa Pippen said she was "praying" for Allison's family, Tamar Braxton wrote: "Sisssssssster my heart is broken. I'm sooooo sorry 💔💔💔💔💔"

Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss arrive at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine's Pre-Emmy Party with Emmy nominated cover Star Morena Baccarin at Mr. C Beverly Hills on September 19, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California.
Araya Doheny/WireImage

"Heartbreaking 💔 I am so sorry for your loss," Kyle Richards said. "Sending love and light to your beautiful family 🙏🏼"

Fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum Alex Wong said his "heart is broken," and Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess said it "truly doesn't seem real" that Boss has passed.

"We are sending you and your babies so much love and please let us know how we can best support you," she continued. "I'm so sorry Allison 💔"

High School Musical alum Monique Coleman said, "We are all heartbroken 💔 Sending you deepest condolences and SO much love Allison 😔"

tWitch poses backstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards
Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Boss rose to fame competing on several competition shows, with the most popular of them being So You Think You Can Dance. He ended season 4 in 2008 as a runner-up and later returned as an All-Star. He then became a judge when the series returned in 2022.

He then gained more attention as a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, on which he later became a co-executive producer in 2020 before the series concluded in May.

Boss is survived by Allison and their children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES -- "The Sound of Musical Chairs" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ellen DeGeneres, Stephen Laurel "tWitch" Boss
Ellen DeGeneres Is 'Heartbroken' After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death: 'He Was My Family'
Dancers Allison Holker and husband Stephen Laurel "tWitch" Boss arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Ghostbusters" at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 9, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
A Look Back at Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss's Relationship Timeline: 'My Forever Person'
Producer Nigel Lythgoe and Stephen ÒtWitchÓ Boss attend the Screen Actors Guild Foundation, SAG-AFTRA and Career Transitions for Dancers presents "Dancers Forum" with Nigel Lythgoe, Cat Deeley, Adam Shankman, Kym Johnson, tWitch and more at SAG Foundation Actors Center on July 25, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Nigel Lythgoe Mourns the Death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'The Dance Community Will Be Reeling Today'
Stephen tWitch Boss
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ and 'SYTYCD' All-Star, Dead at 40
tWitch poses backstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards
Inside the Story Behind Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Famous Nickname
Stephen tWitch Boss and Allison Holker family
Allison Holker Called Stephen 'tWitch' Boss the 'Anchor' of Their Family: 'Very Blessed'
Allison Holker and Stephen Boss
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Wife Allison Holker Celebrated Anniversary Just Days Before His Death
Stephen tWitch Boss
Jennifer Lopez, Cheryl Burke and More Honor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'The World Lost a Bright Light'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Boss at the Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Wife Allison Holker Speaks Out on His Legacy: He 'Lit Up Every Room He Stepped Into'
Jada Pinkett Smith Mourns Magic Mike 2 Costar Stephen tWitch Boss
Jada Pinkett Smith Mourns 'Generous' 'Magic Mike XXL' Costar Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'My Heart Aches'
Twitch on Tuesday July 5, 2022
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Reflected on 'Clear Skies Full of Possibilities and Promises' Months Before Death
JoJo Siwa, Stephen tWitch Boss
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Friends from 'DWTS' and 'SYTYCD' Honor Him: 'Forever the World's Dance Dad'
Tori Spelling and 'Real Housewives' Stars Mourn Sudden Death of Friend Scout Masterson.
Tori Spelling, 'Real Housewives' Stars and More Mourn Sudden Death of Publicist Scout Masterson
STEPHEN "TWITCH" BOSS, ALLISON HOLKER
A Look Back on Some of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Most Memorable Dance Performances
tWitch and his kids
Everything Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Said About Parenting His 3 Kids: 'My Favorite Earthly Assignment'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXjOpLL-GR/ allisonholker's profile picture allisonholker Verified HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM THE BOSS FAMILY 2022!!! We are sending you all so much love and joy!! We are grateful for all of you for being such an incredible part of our lives!! And being a wife and mother to this family is just the best gift I could ever ask for in this life!! I am grateful for our families love, joy and health and hope to be able to keep spreading love!! #thebossfamily #thebosshouse #bossfamily #happythanksgiving @sir_twitch_alot @weslierboss @maddoxlboss @zaiaboss Edited · 21h
Allison Holker and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Celebrate Thanksgiving with Their 3 Kids: 'We Are Grateful'