Allison Gollust Speaks Out About Jeff Zucker Relationship After He Resigns as CNN President

"I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time," Allison Gollust said in a statement after former CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker resigned Wednesday for not disclosing the pair's relationship

Allison Gollust is addressing her relationship with former CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker after he was forced to resign due to his failure to disclose their romance with the network.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Gollust — a chief marketing officer for the network — expressed her "regret" over the couple's failure to inform their employer of their romance.

"Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years," her statement reads. "Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time."

Added Gollust, "I'm incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday."

Zucker, 56, announced his resignation from his longtime role in a staff memo on Wednesday. At the time, the media executive did not reveal Gollust's identity.

"I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," the statement read, per CNN. "I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today."

Reflecting on his time spent at the network, Zucker added that he wishes his former colleagues "nothing but the best in the years ahead."

A second email to staff from Jason Kilar — CEO of CNN parent company WarnerMedia — said Zucker's resignation had been "accepted."

"We thank Jeff for his contributions over the past 9 years," the statement continued, per CNN. "We will be announcing an interim leadership plan shortly. Both of these organizations are at the top of their respective games and are well prepared for their next chapters."

A source tells PEOPLE that the situation surrounding Zucker's resignation unfolded "very, very, very quickly."

"[Zucker and Gollust] were asked about their relationship as part of the Cuomo investigation and they answered truthfully and that was the first time they had disclosed it to anyone," the insider continues. "And that was a problem because Jeff was required to disclose it when it began."

As for why Gollust chose to stay at CNN, the source says Zucker "was the one that violated the policy and she didn't."

Before the resignation and secret romance news broke, Katie Couric had mentioned Zucker and Gollust's close bond in her October 2021 memoir, Going There. Couric, 65, said Zucker "made a huge push to bring on Allison Gollust" during his tenure at NBCUniversal, where the broadcast journalist was previously employed while hosting NBC's TODAY from 1991 to 2006.

"When we worked together at NBC, she and Jeff cooked up even bolder ways to draw attention to TODAY and later Jeff himself when he moved to Entertainment," she wrote. "They were joined at the hip. The problem was, we'd already hired a PR person for the show. There wasn't a role for Allison. Jeff asked me to meet with her anyway."

Couric also recalled when Gollust "and her husband and kids had moved into the apartment above" the one where Zucker and his now ex-wife, Caryn Nathanson, lived. (Zucker and Nathanson, who share four children together, were married from 1996 to 2019.)

"Everyone who heard about the cozy arrangement thought it was super strange," she continued. "By that point, [Zucker's then-wife] Caryn had become a close friend and it made me really uncomfortable."