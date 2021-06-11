Alleged Mobster Sentenced for 2015 Attack of Former RHONJ Star Dina Manzo's Husband David Cantin

John Perna — who is alleged to have ties to the Lucchese Crime Family — was sentenced to 30 months in prison for planning and carrying out an aggravated assault on David Cantin

An alleged mobster who assaulted the then-boyfriend and now-husband of Dina Manzo back in 2015 has been sentenced.

On Thursday, John Perna - who is accused of having ties to the Lucchese Crime Family - was sentenced to 30 months in prison for planning and carrying out an aggravated assault on David Cantin years ago, according to a statement from Acting US Attorney Rachael Honig.

Perna, 44, had previously pleaded guilty of an indictment charging him with committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity when he went before U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty last year.

The Cedar Grove, New Jersey, resident was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and must pay $17,816 in restitution as part of his sentence, the statement said.

Prosecutors previously alleged that Dina's ex-husband, Thomas Manzo, hired Perna back in 2015 to assault Cantin, 41, who was the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum's boyfriend at the time, "in exchange for a deeply discounted wedding reception to be held at Manzo's upscale Passaic County venue."

"Perna, who is a 'made man' in the Lucchese Crime Family, planned and carried out the assault on July 18, 2015, with the help of a member of his crew," the release stated. "Perna was armed with a 'slapjack' during the assault."

"In exchange for committing the assault, Perna held a lavish wedding reception at Manzo's restaurant, just one month later, for a fraction of the price he would otherwise have paid," the statement continued. "The reception was attended by over 330 guests, many of whom were members of the Lucchese Crime Family."

The indictment also charges Thomas, 56, prosecutors said. Thomas, who was previously arrested with Perna, had pleaded not guilty and is currently awaiting trial.

Thomas and Dina, 49, split in 2012 after seven years of marriage. Dina, who is mom to daughter Lexi from a previous relationship, married Cantin on June 28, 2017.

Following Thomas' arrest in June 2020, Dina's sister, Caroline Manzo, spoke out about the situation, telling Extra that the family was "heartbroken."

"We are heartbroken," Caroline, 59, who is married to Thomas' brother, Albert Manzo, said at the time. "This is family on both sides. I want to know the truth and my allegiance will lie with the truth."