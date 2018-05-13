From Kevin Can Wait to Quantico: All the TV Shows That Have Been Canceled So Far

Rest in peace, Quantico.
As another upfronts season approaches, networks are axing shows to make space for new programs. Below, which series are dead and gone — and prepare to binge-watch your favorite as you mourn.
- Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletterto get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
ABC
Alex, Inc.
The Crossing
Deception
Designated Survivor
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World
The Mayor
Marvel’s Inhumans
Quantico
Ten Days in the Valley
CBS
9JKL
Kevin Can Wait
Living Biblically
Me, Myself & I
Scorpion
Superior Donuts
Wisdom of a Crowd
The CW
Life Sentence
Valor
Fox
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (picked up by NBC)
The Exorcist
The Last Man on Earth
Lucifer
The Mick
NBC
Great News
Rise
The Brave
Taken
Syfy
The Expanse