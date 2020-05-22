From Single Parents to Bless This Mess : All the Shows Canceled So Far This Spring

It's time to say goodbye to Will Cooper and Angie D'Amato.

ABC announced a number of cancellations this spring, including the beloved comedy Single Parents starring, Leighton Meester and Taran Killam, Deadline reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The end of Single Parents, which follows a group of singles as they raise their 7-year-olds, comes after just two seasons.

ABC shows Emergence, Bless This Mess, Schooled and Kids Say the Darndest Things with Tiffany Haddish have also gotten the boot, according to Deadline.

ABC has decided to renew Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Good Doctor, America's Funniest Home Videos, American Idol and The Bachelorette, Variety reported.

"At a time when we are physically apart and shared experiences matter more than ever, these shows will build on strategy that has made us No. 1 this season — bringing people together, creating cultural moments, and making content that entertains and inspires across generations and demographics," said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, according to Variety.

Image zoom Tiffany Haddish and Kids Say the Darndest Thing Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

CBS, which announced a number of cancellations earlier this month, revealed this week that the network will not be moving forward with the comedy pilot Fun, Deadline reported.

Fun was about a life-long love story between a brother and sister, who always encouraged each other to have fun. Played by Beckie Newton and Michael Urie, the show followed the duo as they return to their Pennsylvania hometown to help their sister run her business.