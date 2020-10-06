From GLOW to The Society: All the Shows That Have Been Canceled Due to COVID-19

PEOPLE confirmed on Monday that GLOW, starring Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron, has been canceled after three seasons because of the pandemic

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced some TV shows to meet an early end.

Earlier this year, the global health crisis caused production on majority of TV series to shut down — and although some have resumed filming, not all shows have had the same luck.

While TV has provided a much need escape during these uncertain times, COVID-19 restrictions have made production a bit tricky. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still prohibits large in-person gatherings and encourages people to wear masks and remain six-feet apart — making filming crowd or intimate scenes significantly more difficult.

As the coronavirus continues to change Hollywood, PEOPLE has compiled an ongoing list of all the TV shows that have been canceled because of the pandemic.

GLOW

PEOPLE confirmed on Monday that the Netflix original series, starring Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron, had been canceled after three seasons due to the pandemic. The decision came more than a year after the show was renewed by the streaming network for a fourth and final season, which had already begun production.

"We've made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement.

GLOW told the story of Ruth (Brie), an out-of-work actress who got her last chance at stardom through female professional wrestling in 1980s Los Angeles. It followed the trials and tribulations of a diverse group of women who threw themselves into the ring — and into the spotlight.

Stumptown

The ABC crime drama, which starred Cobie Smulders as a private investigator, has been canceled despite being renewed for a second season earlier this year.

The studio behind the show, ABC Signature, hopes to find it a new home, according to Deadline.

The publication reported that production delays caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic played a significant role in the show's cancellation, and timing issues made it impossible for its second season to premiere in the fall as previously scheduled.

I Am Not Okay With This and The Society

"We've made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This," Netflix announced in August.

"We're disappointed to have to make these decision due to circumstances created by COVID, and we are grateful to these creators, including: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Entertainment for I Am Not Okay With This; Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for The Society; and all the writers, casts, and crews who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our members around the world."

The Society, which starred Kathryn Newton, Kristine Froseth, Jack Mulhern, Alex Fitzalan, Sean Berdy and more, was a modern take on Lord of the Flies. It followed a group of teens who had create their own version of society when they mysteriously found themselves in a facsimile of their New England town, with no trace of their parents or families.

Based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel of the same name, I Am Not Okay With This starred Sophia Lillis as a 17-year-old girl navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, family, sexuality and her budding telekinetic powers.

I'm Sorry

After being renewed for a 10-episode third season, TruTV chose not to move forward with the series, which stars and was created by Andrea Savage.

"Due to circumstances created by COVID, we unfortunately cannot move forward with production on the third season of I'm Sorry," TruTV said in a statement to Deadline. "We admire Andrea Savage's irreverent voice and fresh take on parenthood and are so proud of the show she and her cast and crew created."

The series follows Savage's character Andrea, a wife, mother and writer raising super curious daughter Amelia alongside husband Mike.

Drunk History

The inventive underdog comedy was canceled by Comedy Central after a six-season run.

The Derek Waters-hosted series had not only received a renewal for a seventh season from the network but was also filming new episodes when the pandemic struck. Featuring sloshed retellings of overlooked-but-important historical moments, Drunk History began as a web series, developed a cult audience, and moved to Comedy Central in 2013.

E! News, Pop of the Morning and In the Room

A rep for NBC confirmed the cancellations to PEOPLE in August.

The cancellations come less than a year after E! News, which launched in 1991, transitioned its nightly Los Angeles show — hosted by Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy — to a morning program in New York.

A rep for E! News confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the show was canceled due to "financial fallout" caused by COVID-19.