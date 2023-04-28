All the Living Yellowjackets Reunite — Including Van and Lottie! — in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The Yellowjackets are getting back together in the present day for the very first time.

In an exclusive clip from next week's episode of Showtime's Yellowjackets season 2, the six remaining survivors all converge in the present day at the compound for Lottie's cult.

Natalie (Juliette Lewis) had been on the compound since the beginning of the season when several disciples of Lottie (Simone Kessell) kidnapped her and brought her to the rustic grounds. Slowly but surely, Natalie has appeared to settle in with the others living there, wearing their signature color — purple — even as she tried to dig up dirt on Lottie.

At the end of the last episode, Misty (Christina Ricci) found Natalie there and joined as well.

In the clip, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) is the first outsider to arrive, and Taissa (Tawny Cypress) and Van (Lauren Ambrose) soon follow.

"Keep your eyes peeled for the black and white Nikes," Van says as she exits her car, referring to the Heaven's Gate cult, which ended in 1997 in a mass suicide where the deceased were all wearing a purple cloth and black and white Nike sneakers.

Misty runs to hug Taissa, pleased but seemingly not all that surprised to see her. But she is surprised to see Van. "Van?! Wait. Whoa. Are you guys back together?" she asks.

"No, no, no," Taissa responds. "She's not even staying. She's just dropping me off. Right, Van?"

But Van — who was a true believer in Lottie's powers as a teen after the plane crash — is already staring off into the distance. Soon, Lottie turns and slowly walks toward the group.

Yellowjackets does not have a new episode this week, so fans will have to wait until Friday, May 5, to see just how merry this reunion will get.

New episodes drop Fridays on the Showtime app and air Sundays on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET/PT.