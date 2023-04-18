'All the Light We Cannot See' Trailer Shows WWII Turmoil and Hope Found in the Unlikeliest of Friendships

All four episodes of the limited series, based on the novel of the same name, will premiere on Netflix Nov. 2

By
Published on April 18, 2023 10:11 AM

Netflix just released the first trailer for All the Light We Cannot See — the highly anticipated limited series based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the four-episode, star-studded series will premiere on Netflix this November. Mark Ruffalo, Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, Hugh Laurie and Marion Bailey will be joined by newcomer Aria Mia Loberti as protagonist Marie-Laure LeBlanc.

Set to the tune of Debussy's "Clair de Lune," the first All the Light We Cannot See trailer shows Nazi presence moving into Paris during World War II. What begins as another step in the war soon appears to turn deadly, as everyday life is surrounded by violence.

All the Light We Cannot See. Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure in episode 101 of All the Light We Cannot See.
Katalin Vermes/Netflix

The trailer is set entirely to music with not one character speaking. Powerful visuals tell a story of fear and hope as the unlikeliest of characters connect through their new, daily turmoil.

Following the novel, which was written by Anthony Doerr, All the Light We Cannot See tells the story of blind teen Marie-Laure LeBlanc and her father who flee Paris with a precious diamond. As they struggle to keep the item out of Nazi hands, they take up refuge with an uncle, who illegally broadcasts messages of resistance via the radio.

All the Light We Cannot See. Louis Hofmann as Werner Pfennig in episode 103 of All the Light We Cannot See.
Katalin Vermes/Netflix

The radio gives way to an unexpected friendship when Marie-Laure (Loberti) begins communicating with a Nazi regime radio broadcaster (Hofmann), whose job is to intercept messages of resistance.

The novel's plot follows their connection over the course of 10 years as it tethers them to some sort of hope — even in their darkest days.

All the Light We Cannot See's TV adaptation is written by Steven Knight, who was a writer on Peaky Blinders. It's also produced by Levy's 21 Laps Entertainment, which also produced series like The Adam Project, Stranger Things, Free Guy, Shadow and Bone and Arrival.

All the Light We Cannot See. (L to R) Nell Sutton as Young Marie-Laure, Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc in episode 101 of All the Light We Cannot
Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All four episodes of All the Light We Cannot See will premiere Nov. 2 on Netflix.

Related Articles
Steven Yeun as Danny, Ali Wong as Amy in episode 107 of Beef
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
Gillian Jacobs as Mary Jayne Gold and Corey Stoll as Graham Patterson in Transatlantic
The Best Original Series on Netflix to Stream Now
The Wonder. Florence Pugh as Lib Wright in The Wonder.
The Best Drama Movies on Netflix to Stream Now
Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko), Will Harrison (Graham Dunne), Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree), Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rhodes), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
The Cast of 'Daisy Jones & The Six': Everything to Know
THE RESIDENT
TV Shows Canceled in 2023
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5
The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Shadow and Bone
'Shadow and Bone' Season 2: Everything to Know
Camila Morrone (Camila Dunne), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
'Daisy Jones & The Six' : All the Changes Fans of the Book Have Seen in the Riley Keough-Led Series
Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso” season two, now streaming on AppleTV+
'Ted Lasso' Season 3: Everything to Know
The Witcher: Blood Origins
'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Everything to Know
WOLF PACK: Rodrigo Santoro as Garrett Briggs and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Kristin Ramsy in WOLF PACK on Paramount+. Photo: Curtis Bonds Baker/Paramount+ © 2022 MTVE All Rights Reserved.
Everything to Know About 'Wolf Pack', the Supernatural Series by 'Teen Wolf' Creator Jeff Davis
Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
Riley Keough Compares Mom Lisa Marie Presley to Her ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Character: ‘She Did Her Own Thing’
'Daisy Jones & The Six' TV Show: Everything to Know
JUDY BLUME FOREVER
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, and Brendan Hunt pose in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'Ted Lasso': Everything to Know