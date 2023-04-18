'All the Light We Cannot See' Trailer Shows WWII Turmoil and Hope Found in the Unlikeliest of Friendships

Netflix just released the first trailer for All the Light We Cannot See — the highly anticipated limited series based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the four-episode, star-studded series will premiere on Netflix this November. Mark Ruffalo, Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, Hugh Laurie and Marion Bailey will be joined by newcomer Aria Mia Loberti as protagonist Marie-Laure LeBlanc.

Set to the tune of Debussy's "Clair de Lune," the first All the Light We Cannot See trailer shows Nazi presence moving into Paris during World War II. What begins as another step in the war soon appears to turn deadly, as everyday life is surrounded by violence.

Katalin Vermes/Netflix

The trailer is set entirely to music with not one character speaking. Powerful visuals tell a story of fear and hope as the unlikeliest of characters connect through their new, daily turmoil.

Following the novel, which was written by Anthony Doerr, All the Light We Cannot See tells the story of blind teen Marie-Laure LeBlanc and her father who flee Paris with a precious diamond. As they struggle to keep the item out of Nazi hands, they take up refuge with an uncle, who illegally broadcasts messages of resistance via the radio.

Katalin Vermes/Netflix

The radio gives way to an unexpected friendship when Marie-Laure (Loberti) begins communicating with a Nazi regime radio broadcaster (Hofmann), whose job is to intercept messages of resistance.

The novel's plot follows their connection over the course of 10 years as it tethers them to some sort of hope — even in their darkest days.

All the Light We Cannot See's TV adaptation is written by Steven Knight, who was a writer on Peaky Blinders. It's also produced by Levy's 21 Laps Entertainment, which also produced series like The Adam Project, Stranger Things, Free Guy, Shadow and Bone and Arrival.

Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

All four episodes of All the Light We Cannot See will premiere Nov. 2 on Netflix.