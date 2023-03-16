01 of 13 Amanda Bynes Tollin/Robbins/Everett; amanda bynes/Twitter After making her big break at age 10 on seasons 3 through 6 of All That, Bynes spun off and led her own sketch series, The Amanda Show. After the show wrapped in 2002, Bynes went on to star in comedy films like Big Fat Liar, What a Girl Wants and She's the Man. In 2007, she played Penny Pingleton in the award-winning movie musical Hairspray. The film and its ensemble nabbed numerous accolades and widespread acclaim, becoming one of Bynes' most successful gigs. After she co-starred alongside Emma Stone in 2010's Easy A, Bynes went on hiatus from Hollywood. She later cited ongoing body image issues as a reason for her break from acting. In the following few years, the former child star spiraled into both legal and personal troubles. Things turned around for the star in 2019, when Bynes reportedly checked into a treatment facility and also earned her bachelor's degree from California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. On Valentine's Day 2020, the Nickelodeon alumna shared that she got engaged to the "love of [her] life," Paul Michael. In 2022, Bynes filed to terminate the nine-year conservatorship granted to her mother in 2013. Since successfully securing her independence, Bynes has released music with her fiancé and plans to reunite with her All That costars at the nostalgic '90s Con event in March 2023.

02 of 13 Kel Mitchell Tollin/Robbins Productions/Everett; Michael Buckner/Getty One of the show's original cast members, Mitchell garnered laughs on All That from seasons 1 through 5, making a name for himself as a fan favorite. Alongside castmate and friend Kenan Thompson, he also starred in the spinoff sitcom Kenan and Kel, and their beloved fast food-themed sketch, "Good Burger," was adapted into a full-length film. After departing All That in 1999, Mitchell lent his voice to the cartoon Clifford the Big Red Dog until 2003. He co-hosted the competitive series Dance 360 for its single-season run and played a recurring role on the UPN series One on One throughout its final year. Mitchell debuted his writing and production talents in the 2008 martial arts comedy Dance Fu, which also featured him in the lead role. The comedian returned to Nickelodeon in 2015, when he was cast in the comedy series Game Shakers. The show ran for three seasons, though Mitchell stuck around the kids network as an executive producer and recurring cast member on All That's 2019 reboot. He also competed on Dancing with the Stars' 28th season, coming in at an impressive 2nd place. As Mitchell's career has grown, so has his family. He shares two kids with ex-wife Tyisha Hampton: daughter Allure, 21, and son Lyric, 22. In 2012, the actor married rapper Asia Lee, and the two welcomed their daughter Wisdom in 2017 and their son Honor in 2020.

03 of 13 Danny Tamberelli Tollin/Robbins/Everett; Bobby Bank/Getty Tamberelli joined the Nickelodeon family in 1992 with his role on The Adventures of Pete & Pete. In 1997, he nabbed a role on All That and held a main cast role throughout seasons 4, 5 and 6. After leaving the show, the young star decided to pursue a career in music. Back in his home state of New Jersey, he became the bassist and singer of his band Jounce. The group recorded and released music throughout the 2000s. In 2013, the All That alumnus paired up once again with his The Adventures of Pete & Pete co-star Michael Maronna (who played "Big Pete" to Tamberelli's "Little Pete"). Together, the two launched a podcast called The Adventures of Danny & Mike. Tamberelli married author and literary agent Katelyn Detweiler in 2018, and in July 2019 they welcomed their first child, son Alfred Noel. Baby Alfie became a big brother a few years later, when Tamberelli and Detweiler's daughter Penelope Mae came along in July 2022.

04 of 13 Lori Beth Denberg Tollin/Robbins/Everett; JC Olivera/Getty Denberg launched her career as one of the show's season 1 cast members. She starred in sketches like "The Loud Librarian" for four seasons before leaving the series in 1998. Her next big gig was as Lydia Gutman on The Steve Harvey Show, a role she played from 1999 to 2002, when the show wrapped. Denberg also appeared as a minor character in the 2004 comedy Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story starring Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller. In 2018, Denberg was one of the All That alumni to appear on MTV's sketch show Wild 'N Out and became a guest star on the Nickelodeon show's reboot the following year. In 2022, the former child star competed on the celebrity edition of Food Network's Worst Cooks in America.

05 of 13 Angelique Bates Tollin/Robbins/Everett; Leon Bennett/Getty After All That, Bates made appearances on big and small screens throughout the aughts. She held minor roles in the films Thirteen and 35 and Ticking, and guest starred on the TV shows Strong Medicine, Boston Public and Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! In more recent years, the All That season 1 original played Linda in the web series Bonnet Chronicles. She's revived her sketch comedy days by performing in Mighty Real: A Sketch Variety Show, and per her Instagram bio, is also an ordained minister.

06 of 13 Katrina Johnson Tollin/Robbins/Everett; Paul Archuleta/Getty Johnson, who starred on All That from its seasons 1 through 3, has soared beyond her days on the sketch comedy series and, according to her work-focused Instagram page, has become a "corporate flight attendant." On her personal Instagram account, she shares her travels around the world and promotes her Uncensored Radio podcast Guilty Pleasures.

07 of 13 Alisa Reyes Tollin/Robbins/Everett; MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Reyes made her name on Nickelodeon, but her fame continued on the Disney Channel with the cartoon series The Proud Family. In 2001, the All That original lent her voice to LaCienega Boulevardez, the longtime frenemy of protagonist Penny Proud. After the beloved show ended in 2005, Reyes went on to guest star on episodes of Boston Public, ER, Six Feet Under and NYPD Blue. In 2023, LaCienega Boulevardez (and Reyes) are making a major return to screens in the revival series The Proud Family: Prouder and Louder. The Disney+ show will feature the voices of old cast members and newcomers like Billy Porter, Keke Palmer and Zachary Quinto.

08 of 13 Josh Server Tollin/Robbins/Everett; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Fans of All That might remember longtime cast member Server in the roles of Detective Dan, Earboy, Jimmy Bond Agent 1/7 and Bernie Kibbitz. He stayed on the sketch show for the first six seasons before leaving in 2000, when he went on to host season 3 of Nickelodeon's Oh Yeah! Cartoons. In the past two decades, Server has guest starred on Nickelodeon shows like Drake & Josh, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide and Sam & Cat. Server was one of the All That stars who reunited on Wild 'N Out in 2018 and appeared on the show's 2019 reboot. In another show of former co-star camaraderie, Server spoke at the ceremony for Kenan Thompson's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in August 2022.

09 of 13 Kenan Thompson Tollin/Robbins/Everett; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Today, Thompson is widely known for his comedy work as the longest-running cast member on Saturday Night Live, but the comedian didn't join the NBC show until 2003, after he worked on All That for its first five seasons. On the Nickelodeon sketch series, Thompson fans loved him for bits like "Everyday French with Pierre Escargot" and "Miss Piddlin." Alongside his work on SNL, Thompson has made a name for himself in films like Fat Albert, in which he played the titular character; Snakes on a Plane; both of The Smurfs movies and most recently, Bros. In 2021, Thompson produced and starred in his own sitcom titled Kenan. Though the show only ran for two seasons, the former child actor nabbed himself an Emmy nomination for lead actor in a comedy series, one of his five total Emmy nods throughout his career. (He also hosted the awards ceremony in 2022.) Thanks to his long and successful career making viewers smile, Thompson was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022. His sidewalk honor is directly next to that of SNL creator Lorne Michaels. In addition to his ever-growing SNL family, Thompson has created a brood of his own. He is dad to daughters Georgia Marie, 8, and Gianna Michelle, 4, both of whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina Evangeline.

10 of 13 Leon Frierson Tollin/Robbins/Everett; Leon Frierson/Instagram Since finishing his run on seasons 4 through 6 of All That, Frierson has made appearances in the movie Snow Day and the TV show Boston Public. According to his Instagram bio, the former actor is signed to Midtown Radio & Records. Frierson has two sons, Ethan, 7, and Jordan, 4.

11 of 13 Christy Knowings Tollin/Robbins/Everett; Albert L. Ortega/Getty During her years on All That, Knowings played several classic characters like Lieutenant Fondue, Brenda Stone from the sketch "Channel 6 1/2 News" and Yoko in the "CJ and the Cloudy Knights" sketch. She's also appeared on Sesame Street alongside her twin brother, Chris. In recent years Knowings has released her own original music.

12 of 13 Nick Cannon Tollin/Robbins/Everett; Jason Mendez/WireImage Cannon got his start acting on the classic Nickelodeon show's fifth and sixth seasons. His beloved roles include playing Sweaty Spice in the recurring sketch "The Spice Boys" and Latanya in "The Inconvenience Store." From 2002 to 2003, he starred in his own All That spin-off, The Nick Cannon Show, which marked the beginning of Cannon's prolific career as a television host. He has gone on to host MTV's Wild 'N Out, America's Got Talent and The Masked Singer, as well as other special gigs like the 2005 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards and the annual Fourth of July Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2014. The former sketch comedian has made appearances acting in scripted TV shows and films as well, like in 2002's Men in Black II, 2005's Underclassmen and 2014's School Dance, which he directed, produced and co-wrote as well. In 2014, he took on a recurring role on seasons 2 and 3 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Off camera, Cannon also established himself in the music world. He's released original rap songs, created his own record labels and collaborated with Eminen, Afrojack and Pitbull, among other major musical names. In 2008, the All That alumnus married singer Mariah Carey, and together they welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan in 2011 before splitting in 2014. Today, Cannon is dad to a total of 12 kids. With Brittany Bell, Cannon shares daughter Powerful Queen, 2, and sons Golden Sagon, 5, and Rise Messiah, who was born in September 2022. He and Abby De La Rosa are parents to twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who arrived in June 2021, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, born in November 2022. He also welcomed son Legendary love with Bre Tiesi in June 2022 and daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole in September 2022. Cannon and Alyssa Scott share one son, Zen, who died of brain cancer at 5 months old in December 2021, and one daughter, Cannon's youngest, Halo Marie, who was born in December 2022.