The upcoming competition series from Paramount+ will feature 14 familiar faces from popular reality shows around the globe, including Jersey Shore, The Bachelor, Love Is Blind and Ex on the Beach

All Star Shore Promises 'Carnage' on the Beach — Including a Threat to Angelina Pivarnick's Marriage

The party — and competition — is on at the All Store Shore!

On Monday, Paramount+ released a full trailer for the show, which features 14 familiar faces from its global Shore family that began with Jersey Shore and grew to include Geordie Shore and Acapulco Shore, among others. Joining the Shore core will be cast members from other reality shows including Bachelor in Paradise, Love Island and Love Is Blind.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The whole crew headed to the Canary Islands for what they thought would be a fun vacations. However, they quickly learned they'd be competing for a $150,000 prize in a series of bonkers games — not to mention plenty of mind games.

As Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry teases, "It's gonna be carnage."

The new trailer gives viewers their longest look yet at the chaos to come in the self-proclaimed "first-of-its-kind party competition series."

New Trailer revealed for All Star Shore Dropping end of June Cast of All Star Shore | Credit: Paramount Plus/YouTube

Unsurprisingly, there will be plenty of drama in between the fun with inflatables.

Most notably, Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick appears to be confronted by some interference in her marriage from a fellow cast mate.

Pivarnick, 35, was still officially coupled with now-estranged husband Chris Larangeira when she went on All Star Shore, though it seems her costars quickly saw cracks in the relationship.

At one point, The Only Way Is Essex's Joey Essex brags to Love Island's Johnny Middlebrooks: "I think I could even break up Angelina's marriage."

Larangeira ultimately filed for divorce on Jan. 20 though it's yet to be seen whether All Star Shore — or Essex, 31 — had anything to do with the split.

Angelina Pivarnick, Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli Angelina Pivarnick, Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Vivien Killilea/Getty; Paras Griffin/Getty

On a happier note, Bachelor in Paradise alum Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli found a love connection on the Shore.

In January, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the two had started dating and seemed "really happy together."

The couple were still going strong in June when Gibelli, 29, attended the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango Festival on Saturday and told E! News that Horstmann, 33, is "very respectful, but I don't think that they know just how funny and spontaneous and dedicated he is."

Angelina Pivarnick, Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli Credit: Paramount+

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.