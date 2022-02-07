Following in the footsteps of Squid Game, Netflix's new Korean drama series brings the death, gore, and zombies

What to Know About All of Us Are Dead, the Second Korean Drama to Reach No. 1 on Netflix

ALL OF US ARE DEAD

If coming-of-age stories and zombie apocalypse horrors are your preferred genres of choice, then get ready to feast your eyes on Netflix's latest original series, All of Us Are Dead.

A mixture of awakened corpses with ravenous appetites set in a high-school setting, this thriller brings the blood, mysteries, and binge-watchable energy to the screen.

Following in the footsteps of 2021's sensational Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead has become the second South Korean series to reach the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Top 10 list in the U.S. just seven days after its release on Jan. 28. As a result, South Korea becomes the first country to have multiple non-English language series within the Netflix Top 10.

ALL OF US ARE DEAD Credit: NETFLIX

Directed by Lee Jae-kyoo, All of Us Are Dead is stacked with young Korean talent consisting of both new and established actors. (Squid Game fans keep an eye out because you may recognize a familiar face!)

Keep scrolling for everything to know before braving the zombified high school halls, including the plot, the cast, and everything in between.

What is All of Us Are Dead about?

ALL OF US ARE DEAD Credit: NETFLIX

Based on Joo Dong-geun's webtoon Now at Our School, All of Us Are Dead follows the students of Hyosan High School as they attempt to survive a zombie apocalypse after a virus outbreak.

As the halls become ground zero, filled with feverish flesh-eaters, the trapped teenagers must fight their way out in order to escape or turn into one of the rabid infected.

The show breathes new life into the zombie genre, exploring heavy themes such as bullying, suicide, manipulation, and relationships — with constant elements of horror, suspense, and thrill.

Who is in the All of Us Are Dead cast?

ALL OF US ARE DEAD Credit: NETFLIX

The cast is a combination of South Korea's finest actors, bringing in both new and veteran actors to the scene.

Park Ji-hu plays the kind yet fearless leader Nam On-jo. Raised by a single father who's also a firefighter, she has survival skills like no other.

Yoon Chan-young plays the aforementioned character's childhood friend and neighbor, Lee Cheong-san. He's not afraid to get physical and step up to take action when needed.

Lomon plays reformed bad boy Lee Su-hyeok. As one who's known to fight, he now uses his fists for good when protecting his friends.

lee yoo-mi Credit: Netflix (2)

Lee Yoo-mi plays spoiled snob Lee Na-yeon, an outsider who lacks compassion and lashes out at those who are trying to protect her. You may recognize the actress as Ji-yeong in Squid Game, the character remembered for her heart-wrenching sacrifice in the "Gganbu" episode.

Cho Yi-hyun plays class president Choi Nam-ra, a student with perfect grades, but lacks social game as a result of her helicopter mom. Friendships are eventually formed when camaraderie is the only option to live.

Is All of Us Are Dead available in different languages?

ALL OF US ARE DEAD Credit: NETFLIX

Since the All of Us Are Dead is a Korean drama, the actors speak the language in the series. In addition to subtitles offered in a number of languages, Netflix provides dubbing as well.

After the great debate of whether or not Korean series should be subbed or dubbed following Squid Game's release, subtitles are the suggested option.

Will there be an All of Us Are Dead season 2?

ALL OF US ARE DEAD Credit: NETFLIX