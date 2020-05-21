The cast of the iconic soap opera will come together virtually as part of Entertainment Weekly's #UnitedAtHome series

All My Children Cast Planning Weeklong Reunion with Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and More

All My Children fans are in for a treat.

Starting May 26, the stars of the iconic soap opera, which ran for 41 years on ABC, will come together virtually as part of Entertainment Weekly's #UnitedAtHome series.

The first episode, airing next Tuesday, features Ripa, Consuelos, Eva LaRue and Sydney Penny. In a sneak peek, above, Ripa recalls the time the show took drastic measures to hide her pregnancy with son Michael, now 22.

"Eventually, they buried me alive in a cave up to my eyes," she says with a laugh. "Because I was so pregnant that the only part of that did not look pregnant was my eyeballs."

The five-part series runs May 26 through May 29, with new live episodes dropping every day at 10 a.m. ET and two on Friday. Each installment of EW Cast Reunions: All My Children will be available to stream on EW.com and PeopleTV.com.

The event is also for a cause, and the AMC cast has chosen to support Feeding America, which is putting food on the tables of those affected by the coronavirus pandemic across the country. Donations can be made here.

Image zoom ABC