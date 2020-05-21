All My Children Cast Planning Weeklong Reunion with Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and More
The cast of the iconic soap opera will come together virtually as part of Entertainment Weekly's #UnitedAtHome series
All My Children fans are in for a treat.
Starting May 26, the stars of the iconic soap opera, which ran for 41 years on ABC, will come together virtually as part of Entertainment Weekly's #UnitedAtHome series.
The weeklong event will bring together almost 30 cast members, including Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Susan Lucci, and Josh Duhamel.
The first episode, airing next Tuesday, features Ripa, Consuelos, Eva LaRue and Sydney Penny. In a sneak peek, above, Ripa recalls the time the show took drastic measures to hide her pregnancy with son Michael, now 22.
"Eventually, they buried me alive in a cave up to my eyes," she says with a laugh. "Because I was so pregnant that the only part of that did not look pregnant was my eyeballs."
The five-part series runs May 26 through May 29, with new live episodes dropping every day at 10 a.m. ET and two on Friday. Each installment of EW Cast Reunions: All My Children will be available to stream on EW.com and PeopleTV.com.
The event is also for a cause, and the AMC cast has chosen to support Feeding America, which is putting food on the tables of those affected by the coronavirus pandemic across the country. Donations can be made here.
The full list of cast members involved is as follows: Jennifer Bassey, Tamara Braun, Justin Bruening, Rebecca Budig, Mark Consuelos, Josh Duhamel, Bobbie Eakes, Melissa Claire Egan, Ricky Paull Goldin, Alexa Havins, Michael E. Knight, Jill Larson, Eva LaRue, Susan Lucci, Cameron Mathison, Cady McClain, Billy Miller, Alicia Minshew, Sydney Penny, Kelly Ripa, Leven Rambin, Eden Riegel, Chrishell Stause, Walt Willey, Darnell Williams and Jacob Young.