All My Children Revival from Cast Alums Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos in Development at ABC

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are returning to their soap opera roots.

Twenty-five years after the couple first met on the set of All My Children, the 50-year-old talk show host and her actor husband, 49, are executive producing a new ABC spin-off series titled Pine Valley, according to a report from Variety.

Named after the fictional Philadelphia town where the ABC series originally took place, Pine Valley will follow the story of "a young journalist with a secret agenda" who plans to bring the dark history of the town to light, "only to become entangled in a feud between the Kane and Santos families," per the outlet.

Leo Richardson is writing and executive producing the project with Robert Nixon — the son of All My Children creator Agnes Nixon — who is also on board as an executive producer. Ripa and Consuelos are attached to the early development series under their Milojo Productions banner.

No casting announcements have been made, but there are plans to invite original stars to make an appearance, Deadline reports.

All My Children aired for 41 years on ABC from January 5, 1970, to September 23, 2011, before the network canceled the daytime soap opera, which was later revived briefly as a web series in 2013.

The show began in a half-hour format before changing to hourlong episodes in 1977.

On the series, Ripa starred as Hayley Vaughan from 1990 to 2002, while Consuelos portrayed Mateo Santos Sr. from 1995 to 2002. Both also appeared on the show in multiple episodes in 2010 for the series' 40th anniversary.

The pair played an onscreen couple, which led to them dating and eventually marrying in real life. Ripa and Consuelos now share three children together: sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17, and daughter Lola, 19.

Earlier this year, Entertainment Weekly reunited the All My Children cast for their #UnitedAtHome series amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, many of the former stars said they would be open to a potential reboot.

"I don't think that any of us — if the time was right — would say no to that!" Walt Willey, who played Jackson Montgomery, told the outlet at the time. "It's such a wonderful piece of Americana. The fans who loved us so much, and we love them just as much. We'd do it for them."

All My Children icon Susan Lucci immediately expressed her interest as well, but remained cautious and said she would only be on board if the reboot was "in the right hands."

On Twitter, EP Richardson shared his excitement over the news of the planned revival, writing, "Beyond excited to be writing/exec producing this classic and giving it the full modern prime time treatment. Let’s go! #PineValley @KellyRipa @MarkConsuelos."