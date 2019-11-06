All in the Family and Good Times Holiday Special Coming to ABC

The holiday season just got a whole lot better.

On Tuesday, ABC announced that Live in Front of a Studio Audience is returning for a special holiday line-up, and this time, it will take on Norman Lear’s classic sitcoms All in the Family and Good Times, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The original live event first aired in May and featured recreations of All in the Family and The Jeffersons. The upcoming holiday-themed version will once again be produced by Jimmy Kimmel, 51, and Lear, 97. They will be joined by Brent Miller, Will Ferrell and Justin Theroux.

Kerry Washington, who played Helen Willis from The Jeffersons in the spring special, will also serve as an executive producer.

“The holiday season is the perfect time for families to come together and enjoy another Live in Front of a Studio Audience special on ABC,” Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement, according to EW. “Only Jimmy and Norman can top what they accomplished the first time.”

Image zoom CBS via Getty Images

“From the superstar talent to the unforgettable music and the richly deserved Emmy win, their collective vision has introduced a whole new generation of people to these groundbreaking and timeless stories — and now with Good Times as part of the lineup, this will surely be another can’t-miss television event,” Burke continued.

Image zoom Jamie Foxx in Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons Eric McCandless via Getty Images

RELATED: Get a First Look at the Good Trouble Holiday Special and Aisha Dee’s Christmas Movie on Freeform

Said Kimmel, 51, in a statement, “Being a part of Norman Lear’s world was a career highlight; and working with great actors on these great shows was so much fun, we couldn’t resist tackling a holiday episode of All in the Family and one of my favorites, Good Times.“

Added Lear: “I don’t know which is greater — bringing back Good Times or co-hosting with Jimmy Kimmel?”

RELATED VIDEO: Hallmark Will Air a Record 40 New Christmas Movies This Year

The first Live in Front of a Studio Audience scored huge ratings and earned three Emmy Award nominations. It went on to win for Outstanding Variety Special, which made Lear the oldest Emmy winner ever.

ABC has not yet announced if any former cast members from either sitcom will return for the holiday special.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience will air Dec. 18 on ABC.