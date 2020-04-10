All Episodes of Big Little Lies Are Now Available to Stream for Free on HBO

Image zoom HBO

There’s nothing little about this big deal!

On Friday, HBO announced that all episodes of its Emmy-winning series Big Little Lies are now available to stream for free on the HBO Now and HBO Go apps — no subscription necessary.

That’s two seasons and 14 episodes’ worth of scandal, twists and shocks, complete with an ensemble cast that boasts A-listers like Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz.

Based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name, Big Little Lies first ran as a limited series in 2017 before returning by popular demand in 2019, extending the adaptation beyond the source material — and throwing Meryl Streep in the mix.

“More screams, dreams and ice cream… from our big little family to yours ❤️,” wrote Kidman, 52, on Instagram, sharing news of the show’s no-cost availability via a meme of her costars, recommending fans watch with treats of wine, popcorn and candy.

In January, Kidman — whose upcoming HBO thriller series The Undoing is due out later this year — teased the possibility of a third Big Little Lies installment, telling PEOPLE the prevalence of complicated female leads is unprecedented.

“The [awards show] acknowledgment of that allows the possibility for the story to continue,” she said at the time. “Either way, these are great roles for women. They are stories about women. They are reaching audiences that years ago they probably wouldn’t have had the opportunity to. And they create more work for all of us.”

Kidman has previously expressed interest in returning to the show, telling News Corp Australia in July: “I think we would love to do a season three because there is certainly ideas, but we would not do it without all of the same people involved … even the kids.”

Earlier this month, HBO announced plans to unlock some 500 hours of original content for free, so those in need of entertainment while social distancing at home. A number of movies and documentaries are also included in the limited-time offer.

The campaign — named #StayHomeBoxOffice — makes a backlog of shows like The Sopranos, True Blood, Succession, Veep and more accessible to watch without a subscription.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.