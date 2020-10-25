All About The Undoing, HBO's Thriller Series Starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant

The Undoing , which follows as a husband and wife embroiled in a Manhattan murder mystery, premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant are appearing on screen together for the first time in Sunday's premiere of The Undoing on HBO.

The new series, which debuts 9 p.m. ET, follows the stars as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, a husband and wife embroiled in a Manhattan murder mystery. In addition to Kidman and Grant, the limited series features A Quiet Place's Noah Jupe as the couple's young son and Donald Sutherland as Grace's father, Franklin Reinhardt.

Édgar Ramírez appears as Detective Joe Mendoza and Noma Dumezweni as defense attorney Haley Fitzgerald. Lily Rabe, Sofie Gråbøl, Matilda De Angelis and Ismael Cruz Córdova are also featured in the series, which was filmed last year and originally intended to premiere in May, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the trailer for The Undoing, the Frasers appear to be a happy, wealthy couple before their world is turned upside down by tragedy. It quickly becomes clear that there's something — or someone — more sinister at play.

"Crazy people do crazy things," Kidman says at the end of the teaser, while Dumezweni adds, "And they think they can get away with it because they're rich."

In an interview with her costar last week, Kidman, 53, told Entertainment Tonight that the two were able to connect so well on screen "because we've known each other since we were in our early 20s."

"I feel very comfortable with him, and part of what it took for this to work is that this couple has to be very sort of comfortable and happy," she continued, asking Grant, "Would you not agree, Hugh?"

"That was the aim," said Grant, 60. "We had to sort of establish all that in one episode before the rug was pulled from under the feet of this adorable couple."

Hugh Grant in The Undoing

In another joint interview with Marie Claire, Grant similarly said Kidman was "very good at making us connect" while filming.

"Yeah, well, I like you. So that was a really easy part," she said of their rapport. "I remember lying around on that bed when we were shooting in the bedroom, and talking to [director Susanne Bier] and thinking, 'Huh, this is the good part. I'm gonna miss this.'"

"Because there was something very relaxed, obviously, because I'm Australian and you're British, we have that similar, I don't know, it's just a sense of humor," added Kidman. "It's good chemistry."