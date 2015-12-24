You Can't Un-See This: All About Teresa and Joe Giudice's very Passionate Reunion Kiss

Now, that’s a welcome home!

Joe Giudice planted a big one on wife Teresa when she returned home on Wednesday after nearly a year apart while she was being held in Danbury, Connecticut’s Federal Correctional Institution.

Amid Teresa’s emotional reunion with their four children – daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana – the couple managed to snag a few intimate moments to themselves.

Giudice was released early Wednesday after finishing her sentence for fraud. She was driven to the family’s New Jersey home by her lawyer James J. Leonard Jr., who told PEOPLE the star was “excited, overwhelmed, anxious.”

Joe Giudice gives wife Teresa a very warm welcome home after she was released from prison Dec. 23 AKM-GSI

Upon her arrival, Giudice was greeted with handmade signs from her children and a brand new Lexus car from her husband.

Leonard said the family’s first moments together were “very emotional.”

For more exclusive images and details of Teresa Giudice’s first days home, pick up the upcoming issue of PEOPLE, on stands Dec. 29

While the Giudices have a “nice, quiet, low-key” holiday planned, the reunion is, sadly, short-lived.

Joe begins his own 41-month sentence in March.

Until then, the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have some work to do – in the bedroom.

The 43-year-old Italian citizen previously said that he and Teresa would be “spending a lot of time in the bedroom for awhile, that’s for sure.”