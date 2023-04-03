Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding: A Look Back at Their Lavish Multi-Day Celebration

Just five months after getting engaged in July 2018, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were married in a multi-day extravaganza in the actress's home country of India. Hosting more than 225 guests over the weekend, the couple had both a Western wedding ceremony and a traditional Indian ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

"It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honors her heritage and culture, just as it's important to also have a Western ceremony that honors Nick's Christian upbringing," a source told PEOPLE in the week leading up to the wedding. "They are doing both."

The couple arrived in India early to celebrate Thanksgiving with Chopra's family in Mumbai before kicking off the wedding festivities with a puja ceremony, a Hindu tradition of asking Lord Ganesh to look over the soon-to-be newlyweds.

After arriving at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Chopra and Jonas upheld another Indian tradition, a coed Mehendi ceremony, where they had elaborate henna designs applied to their hands. They also celebrated with a Sangeet, a massive party with performances to celebrate the couple.

Nick Jonas/Instagram

Reflecting on both the Christian and Hindu ceremonies, Jonas told PEOPLE he was surprised to see "how similar the different religions actually are and the ceremonies themselves have a lot of heart," he said. "That allowed us to really connect with our families and with each other, which is the most important thing."

Ahead, get all the details on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' lavish wedding celebration.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' First Wedding Ceremony

(c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by Jose Villa/Getty Images

On Dec. 1, 2018, Chopra and Jonas were married in a Christian wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. As a string quartet played, Chopra was escorted down the aisle by her mother, Madhu, as Chopra's father, Ashok, died of cancer in 2013. During the nuptials, which the groom's father officiated, Kevin Jonas Sr., the couple exchanged vows and Chopard wedding bands.

The wedding party consisted of 12 groomsmen (including Chopra's brother Siddharth and Jonas' three brothers, Joe, Kevin and Frankie), 12 bridesmaids, four flower girls and a ring bearer. All members of the party were outfitted in Ralph Lauren, including the bride and groom. Chopra wore a hand-beaded and embroidered Ralph Lauren gown with a dramatic 75-foot-long veil.

Jonas also wore custom Ralph Lauren, opting for a double-breasted black tuxedo and custom patent lace-up dress shoes. Inside the lapel of the tuxedo, he also included a small piece of lace from Chopra's dress embroidered with the Urdu words "My Jaan" which translates to "My Life."

(c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by Jose Villa/Getty Images

Of the magical day with her new husband, Chopra told PEOPLE: "Walking out and seeing him standing at the altar for the first time with the sun behind him was just something out of a fairytale for me. As much as we planned, I could not have planned for how perfect that sky was or how the birds flew when the music started or what the string quartet sounded like or what he looked like. Everything was perfect."

Jonas added: "From the moment I saw her walk out and a million other moments, 'Wow' is the only word that came to mind."

Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Dress

Chopra's custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown was no small feat. The hand-beaded and hand-embroidered dress featured floral and scroll motifs, lace-effect tulle appliqués, scalloped sleeves and a high-neck collar, requiring a total of 1,826 hours to complete. Underneath the long-sleeved gown was a strapless column dress made up of 2,380,000 mothers of pearl sequins. Chopra finished off the look with a 75-foot-long tulle veil and custom Jimmy Choo shoes.

In addition to these stunning details, Chopra also made sure to honor those closest to her. Ralph Lauren hand-stitched a number of words and phrases onto the gown, including Jonas' full name (Nicholas Jerry Jonas), the couple's wedding date and the names of her parents (Madhu and Ashok). The bride also had a piece of her mother-in-law's lace wedding gown sewn into the dress.

Of the collaboration with Ralph Lauren, Chopra told PEOPLE: "We had been talking to a bunch of incredible designers, but ultimately when Ralph Lauren approached us, I learned that Ralph has only designed three wedding dresses in 50 years — one for his daughter, his daughter in law, and his niece. I was blown away."

"When we went in for the sketch presentation, they created exactly what I envisioned for myself on my wedding day," she added, "and I said, 'Yes' to the dress."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Second Wedding Ceremony

Altaf Qadri/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The following day, December 2, Chopra and Jonas returned to their venue for a traditional Hindu ceremony.

As is the custom for an Indian wedding, the celebration began with the baraat, in which the groom arrives at the venue on horseback.

The couple were then married under a mandap, a pillared, open-air structure with a burning fire, where they also participated in a ritual called the Saptapadi. "The priest performed the wedding rites as the couple walked seven sacred rounds around the ceremonial fire, exchanging vows of lifetime commitment," a guest explained to PEOPLE.

To symbolize that she was now married, Jonas also applied a red-orange powder called sindoor to his new wife's forehead, which Chopra said she had "dreamed about since I was a little girl."

Chopra wore a traditional red lehenga which was custom-made by Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi. The elaborate ensemble took 110 embroiderers from Calcutta, India, 3,720 hours to create the hand-cut organza flowers, French knots in silk floss and layers of thread work. Per Chopra's request, the dressmakers also had Jonas' name and her parents' names sewn into her skirt's waistband in her native language. Jonas was also dressed in a traditional outfit and turban.

The rest of the family (including Jonas' parents and brothers, along with Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas and Joe's then-fiancée Sophie Turner) also dressed in traditional outfits. Danielle and Turner both wore embellished crop tops with cap sleeves and matching full skirts covered in high-shine appliqués, coordinating with Chopra's red lehenga.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding Reception

Altaf Qadri/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Tuesday after their wedding weekend, Chopra, Jonas and their guests celebrated with a reception in Dehli. For the event, Chopra wore a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga — a traditional long, embroidered skirt with a matching long-sleeved cropped blouse — draped with a dupatta shawl, and Jonas wore a navy tux.

The couple posed for portraits and took family photos with Jonas' parents, grandmother, and Chopra's mother Madhu.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding Flowers

Azhar Khan/SOPA Images/LightRocket

While the decorative flowers were provided by a local vendor, Chopra's bouquet and the floral arrangements for the wedding party were courtesy of New York-based florist Jenya Tsybulskyi of Jenya Flowers (NYC), who flew to Jodhpur for the occasion.

For the Western ceremony, Chopra's bouquet included tuberose, which Tsybulskyi sourced in India at Mumbai's Dadar flower market and told PEOPLE was "both the bride and the mother of the bride's favorite flower."

The rest of the bridal arrangement featured majolica roses, white nerine, blooming jasmine vine, white peonies, blush pink ranunculus and Salvadora pearl berries, picked right from the garden at their venue, Umaid Bhawan Palace. Jonas' boutonniere was made from some of the same flowers, including nerine, tuberose and Salvadora pearl berries.

"[Chopra] wanted something elegant, romantic, delicate, and contemporary yet timeless. So I worked with a highly fragrant mix," Tsybulskyi said.

The bridesmaids' bouquets contained a mix of tuberose, powdery beige carnations and lotus flower, which Tsybulski also sourced locally and noted is "an aquatic herb that is often termed as 'Padma' in Sanskrit and enjoys a sacred status among he Indian culture."

The mothers of the bride and groom carried small bouquets. Chopra's mother, Madhu, who walked her daughter down the aisle, had tuberose, spider lily and water lilies in her arrangement. While Jonas' mother, Denise, held yellow peonies from New Zealand, plumeria flowers and Salvadora pearl berries.

To finish off each bouquet, Tsybulski added "multiple layers of silk and satin ribbons chosen according to the color of their respective dresses."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding Cake

(c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by Jose Villa/Getty Images

Of course, the couple's wedding cake was just as elaborate as the rest of the celebration. Following their first ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jonas and Chopra surprised guests with a massive, seven-tier dessert.

The design of the cake was inspired by the art deco style of the palace itself, complete with a "romantic visual of the couple on the crest." The newlyweds used a sword-like knife to slice the cake, while their friends and family cheered and laughed as they struggled to make the first cut.

Following the cake cutting, the pair took to the dance floor for their first dance to Roberta Flack's "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face." Chopra and Jonas "were cheered on by all," a guest told PEOPLE. "Their love was palpable."