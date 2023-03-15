Paris Hilton's Family: All About Her Parents and Siblings

Paris Hilton is sharing her story with her new book, Paris: The Memoir.

In the memoir, released on March 14, the heiress opens up about the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight.

The great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels, Paris has spent much of her life in the public eye. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, she attracted tabloid attention in N.Y.C.'s social scene and later solidified herself as an L.A. "It" girl.

Paris isn't the only one whose life has been closely followed in the media; her family has also made headlines over the years. In addition to supporting Paris in various ventures, including appearing on her reality shows, they have also forged their own careers in real estate, fashion design and more.

Here's everything to know about Paris' famous family, including her parents and three siblings.

Rick Hilton

Paris' father is Rick Hilton, the grandson of Conrad N. Hilton, who founded Hilton Hotels. After working in the family business as a teenager, Rick graduated from the University of Denver with a degree in hotel and restaurant management in 1978.

In 1984, Rick forged a career in real estate when he opened Hilton Realty Investment. Nine years later, he partnered with Jeff Hyland in Beverly Hills to form their luxury real estate brokerage Hilton & Hyland.

Rick has been married to his wife Kathy Hilton since 1979; for their 42nd anniversary in 2021, Paris shared a collection of photos of her parents on social media, adding a gif that read "relationship goals."

Together, Rick and Kathy have four children together and six grandchildren, including Paris' newborn son.

Kathy Hilton

Paris' mother is Kathy Hilton, who got her start as a child actress with roles on Bewitched and Happy Days, before moving on to other ventures such as fashion design. Kathy is also the half-sister of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kim and Kyle Richards, through her mother Kathleen Mary's marriage to Kenneth E. Richards.

Kathy has made multiple appearances on the reality series since 2011 but officially joined the cast as a "friend of" the main cast in 2021. She also made several appearances on Paris' reality shows, including The Simple Life, Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love.

She graduated from Montclair College Preparatory School in Los Angeles, where she met and befriended Michael Jackson. "We met when I was 13 and he was 14, and developed a friendship and a bond throughout the years. And we always kept in touch," Kathy previously said on CNN's Piers Morgan Tonight in 2011, adding that they remained close until his death in 2009.

As for her personal life, Kathy has been married to Rick Hilton since 1979. The two first met when she was 15 years old and got married four years later. Per her Bravo bio, the couple resides in Bel Air, "where they are known for their involvement in numerous charitable causes."

Following the birth of Paris' son in early 2023, Kathy told PEOPLE exclusively that she and Rick were "over the moon" over their new grandchild. "Paris and Carter, we know you are going to be the most amazing parents," she said in a statement to PEOPLE. "We are so thrilled for you both! Thank you for this perfect addition to our ever-growing, beautiful family."

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Paris added that her mom is obsessed with her son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. "[She's] obsessed with showing up all the time, unannounced," Paris joked. "I'm like, 'Mom, when did you get here?' 'Oh, I've been here for hours!' "

Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is the younger sister of Paris Hilton, born in ​​October 1983. After graduating from Convent of the Sacred Heart, an all-girls Catholic school on the Upper East Side, in 2001, she took courses at Fashion Institute of Technology and Parsons The New School for Design before embarking on a career in fashion design.

In 2004, she launched her first clothing line and continues to launch collaborations in shoes, handbags, childrenswear and more.

In August 2004, she married her childhood friend Todd Meister in Las Vegas, but their marriage was annulled less than three months later.

In 2011, she started dating James Rothschild, the son of Amschel Rothschild, and the two eventually tied the knot in July 2015. The event was star-studded, with guests including Chelsea Clinton, Dorothy Wang and more. Her father walked her down the aisle, while Paris served as Nicky's maid of honor in a periwinkle-colored chiffon gown.

Since getting married, she and James have welcomed three children together: a son born in July 2022 and daughters Lily-Grace Victoria and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn.

During an appearance on PEOPLE Now in 2019, Paris opened up about being an aunt, noting that being around them made her want her own "little baby Paris." "I'm the cool aunt. I'm auntie P," she said of her nieces. "I definitely spoil them."

In November 2021, Nicky served as Paris' maid of honor in her wedding to Carter Reum.

Barron Hilton II

Named after Rick Hilton's father, Barron Hilton II is the younger brother of Paris, who was born in November 1989. As a young adult, Barron had a few scrapes with the law as he was charged with a DUI and being an unlicensed driver in March 2008. Four misdemeanor counts were filed in total, which included driving while having a .08 percent or higher blood-alcohol level, and unlawful use of a license (sheriffs confirmed he was carrying a fake ID).

In July 2011, he was ordered by a Los Angeles Superior Court jury to pay $4.9 million to a gas station attendant he hit with his car during the 2008 incident, E! News reported at the time.

After graduating from Loyola Marymount University in 2015, Barron dabbled in film as he acted in, directed and produced a handful of projects from 2015 to 2019.

In 2016, Barron met Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff, of German noble family Walderdorff, in Saint Barthélemy and the two eventually tied the knot on the island in June 2018. At the time, Paris celebrated the special day by sharing a family photo of everyone outside of the wedding ceremony, writing, "Love my beautiful Family."

Since their marriage, the couple has welcomed two children together, a daughter named Milou Alizée in March 2020 and a son named Caspian Barron in September 2022.

Conrad Hughes Hilton

Conrad Hughes Hilton is the younger brother of Paris Hilton, born in 1994. In his teen years, he stepped out for several public events with his family, including supporting Paris at the Los Angeles premiere of her film The Hottie & The Nottie in 2008.

In recent years, the youngest Hilton son has been embroiled in controversies. In March 2015, Conrad pleaded guilty to assault for making threats against passengers and flight attendants on an international flight from London to Los Angeles in July 2014. According to a criminal report obtained by PEOPLE, witnesses reported that he shouted profanities at crew and passengers, including, "I am going to f—— kill you!"

He was ordered into a substance abuse treatment center in January 2016 for at least 90 days after allegedly failing drug tests and violating his parole.

In July 2016, Conrad faced more legal woes as he was sentenced to two months in prison for admitting that he used drugs in violation of his parole stemming from his 2015 arrest.

"Given what the family has been through, they're almost in denial," an insider told PEOPLE at the time. "The Hiltons cope by deflecting. They're very good at ignoring problems." He was later released from prison in August 2016, after serving two months.

In 2017, he was arrested again on charges of grand theft auto and violating a restraining order. At the time, TMZ reported he had allegedly tried to break into the home of voice actress E.G. Daily — violating a 2015 restraining order E.G.'s daughter, Hunter Daily Saloman, had against him.

He later pleaded no contest to the criminal charges and was sentenced to three years of formal probation and ordered to continue with mental health and substance abuse counseling. He was also ordered to pay nearly $500 in fines and fees, per Los Angeles Daily News.

Despite his scandals, Conrad was in attendance for Paris' nuptials to Reum in November 2021. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Conrad was seen making his way to the event held at the family's estate in Bel-Air.