'Sister Wives' Family: Everything to Know About Kody Brown, His 4 Wives and 18 Kids

Throughout 17 seasons of TLC's hit show Sister Wives, viewers have watched Kody Brown weather several ups and downs with his four wives and 18 children.

When the series premiered in 2010, Kody was legally married to his first wife, Meri Brown, and "spiritually married" to his two other wives, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. However, viewers were quickly introduced to Kody's fourth wife, Robyn Brown, whom he spiritually married in 2010 and later legally married in 2014 after first divorcing Meri. The first season of the show followed Robyn's integration into the family, as the other three wives had been living and raising their children together for 16 years.

The group seemingly lived in harmony for years, chronicling their daily routines on the series as a family of 23 (Kody is father to a combined 18 children with all four women). The group faced obstacles — including a shocking catfishing scandal involving Meri in 2016 and a move from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2018 — that were captured by TLC cameras, but there were plenty of moments of joy as well as their children grew up and started families of their own.

In November 2021, however, Christine and Kody announced their split after more than 25 years of marriage. A little over a year later, Janelle and Cody officially confirmed they were separated in December 2022. And just a few days after the news of Janelle and Cody's split broke, PEOPLE confirmed that Kody's 32-year marriage with his first wife Meri was also over in a sneak peek at their Sister Wives: One on One special.

From where his four marriages stand today to his 18 children, here's everything to know about Kody Brown and his plural family.

Kody and Meri Brown

Ida Mae Astute/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

After growing up in a polygamous family of her own (she's one of 25 siblings), Meri first met Kody in 1989 and married him the following year. Though Meri was Kody's only legal wife for many years, the pair divorced in 2014 so that he could legally marry his new wife Robyn (they remained spiritually married).

At the time, the Browns said in a statement that they had chosen to "legally restructure" their family and that the decision was made as a unit. However, the choice was still an emotional one for Meri, as she explained in a 2015 Sister Wives Tell All special.

"It's an end of something that we had had, in a way, for 24-and-a-half years," she said. "But at the same time, I know it's not, because I have eternity with him; I have eternity with the family. I know it's not the end."

In 2016, Meri become embroiled in a catfishing scandal after she entered into an online relationship with a person she thought was another man, but was later revealed to be a woman. Though Kody and Meri started therapy to deal with the emotional fallout from the situation, their relationship became more platonic than romantic in the aftermath. In April 2021, Meri explained on Sister Wives that she and Kody were "celebrating our non-anniversary, 'cause we're not a couple, but we're in a family."

After Christine announced she was leaving Kody in November 2021, Meri continued to stick by her husband, admitting she felt "angry" and "a little betrayed" by Christine's decision. "I'm hurt that she doesn't see value enough in our family," she explained.

However, Meri and Kody's marriage was also on the rocks, as viewers saw in an October 2022 episode of Sister Wives, during which Kody suggested she move into her Bed & Breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn. Though Meri recognized Kody "probably didn't mean this in a bad way," she still found the comment to be insensitive.

"I was here at the very beginning — I helped start this family. It was me and him. We had plans and he loved me," she explained.

The pair's relationship has seemingly hit a breaking point as of December 2022, as Meri confirmed in a clip from the first Sister Wives: One on One episode that her marriage to Kody has ended.

A week after announcing their split, Meri shared a cryptic Instagram post, featuring a photo of her with a book half covering her face and the message: "There's so much more to the story … "

In the comments, fans began speculating about a potential tell-all project from Meri to share her side of the story.

Kody and Meri Brown's Kid

Leon Brown, 27

Meri Brown/Instagram

After five years of marriage, the pair welcomed their first and only child together, Leon Brown, in 1995. And though Meri was raised in polygamy and was part of a plural marriage herself, she tried to create a different culture for Leon, who came out as transgender and queer in June 2022.

"We've tried to create 'you can do whatever you want to do' for our kids," Meri said in a 2021 episode of Sister Wives.

In July 2022, Meri celebrated Leon turning 27 with a touching tribute on Instagram. "Happiest of birthdays to my miracle, my always amazing, Leo the Lion," she wrote, in part.

"Know you are forever loved by me @leointhemountains," she continued, "and I am honored and blessed to be your mom! I love you!!"

Kody and Janelle Brown

Janelle and Kody Brown. Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Three years after Kody and Merri wed, their family officially became plural when Kody "spiritually married" Janelle. Kody and Janelle went on to welcome six children together: sons Logan, Hunter, Garrison and Gabriel as well as daughters Madison and Savanah.

Janelle opened up to PEOPLE in 2010 about their polygamous family life, noting that the group had both "really good" and bad days — especially when it came to raising multiple teenagers in a single home.

"We're a family, just like any other family," she said at the time. "[We have] struggles and we love our kids, and we want our kids to be happy."

Kody and Janelle's relationship made headlines in 2021 after Janelle revealed she was living in an RV parked on the Browns' Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona. She later explained that she was having doubts about whether plural marriage was still for her.

In November 2022, Kody described their marriage as "antagonistic" following Janelle's move into the trailer. "I don't think Janelle or I are being honest or real in this relationship as we communicate with each other about this stuff," he said.

Though Meri said she felt "betrayed" by Christine's decision to leave the family, Janelle was "supportive from the get-go," as Christine told PEOPLE in August 2022.

"Janelle and I have stayed close through the whole thing," Christine explained. "She's wonderful."

Janelle's reaction to Christine's departure from the plural family was perhaps foreshadowing her own decision to leave, which Kody confirmed in December 2022.

"I am separated from Janelle," he said in a sneak peek for Sister Wives: One on One. "And I'm divorced from Christine [Brown]."

Just one day after her split from Kody was announced, Janelle shared an optimistic note on Instagram, writing that she's looking forward to health and happiness in the new year. "I'm ready for you 2023!" she captioned a video chronicling her progress on her "health journey."

Kody and Janelle Brown's Kids

Logan Brown, 28

Janelle Brown/Instagram

Janelle and Kody welcomed their first child, son Logan, on May 21, 1994. After growing up in Utah, he moved with his family to Nevada, where he enrolled in the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and obtained a bachelor's degree in kinesiology and exercise science. He currently works as a community development manager for a startup in Nevada, according to his LinkedIn.

In September 2017, Logan announced his engagement to his girlfriend of three years, ​Michelle Petty. The couple said "I do" in October 2022 in Arizona.

Madison Brown, 27

Madison Brush Instagram

The couple's second child and first daughter, Madison — who goes by Maddie — was born on Nov. 3, 1995. Maddie attended Utah State University after high school, but later dropped out after getting engaged to her boyfriend Caleb Brush, whom she married in June 2016. Despite Maddie's famous polygamous family, Brush told PEOPLE the pair weren't planning on living in a plural marriage.

"We support Maddie's family with their choice of living plural marriage and they support us with our choice in just marrying each other," he said.

The pair welcomed their first child, son Axel James, in May 2017, followed by their daughter Evangalynn Kodi, whom they welcomed in August 2019. Before Evangalynn was born, she was diagnosed with oligodactyly, a congenital anomaly defined as the presence of fewer than five fingers on a hand. When she was born, she was also missing a thumb and a toe, and one leg was missing a fibula. She also had a bowed tibia (shinbone) and two of her fingers were fused together.

Evangalynn was later diagnosed with fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia and oligosyndactyly (FATCO) syndrome, an extremely rare genetic disorder that affects bone formation in utero. In August 2020, Maddie shared that Evangalynn had her foot amputated but had returned home from the hospital and was "recovering beautifully."

In July 2022, Maddie and Brush announced that they were expecting their third child, another baby girl.

Hunter Brown, 25

Janelle Brown Instagram

Two years after welcoming Maddie, Janelle gave birth to her and Kody's third child, son Hunter, on Feb. 9, 1997. After growing up in his plural family, Hunter enrolled at the United States Air Force Academy, graduating in April 2020. He later moved to Baltimore to attend nursing school, announcing he had obtained his master's degree from the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing in May 2022.

In July 2022, Janelle revealed that Hunter had returned to Arizona to live near his family.

"This mommas heart is bursting ❤️," Janelle captioned a selfie of the two. "My son Hunter is 'local-ish' for the first time in 7 years."

Garrison Brown, 24

Janelle Brown Instagram

Janelle and Kody's fourth child, son Garrison, was born on April 10, 1998. In October 2016, Janelle revealed in a tweet that Garrison had joined the National Guard and was in basic training in Georgia.

While Janelle later admitted that her plural family was "a wonderful way to raise children," she began reconsidering her decision to stay after her children were gone. Through season 16 of Sister Wives, she and Kody continued to argue over matters involving their kids, especially after Kody suggested that Garrison and his younger brother Gabriel move out of the house because they weren't following his strict COVID-19 protocols for the family.

"I think sometimes that Janelle has pit me against the boys or never supported me with the boys," Kody said in one episode.

Gabriel Brown, 21

Janelle Brown Instagram

The pair welcomed their fifth child, son Gabriel, who goes by Gabe, on Oct. 11, 2001.

Gabe has had his ups and downs with his father over the years. In a December 2022 episode of Sister Wives, Gabe got emotional during a confessional as he recalled when Kody forgot his birthday during a phone call they had in October.

"I shouldn't have done this but I did anyway — I didn't remind him that it was my birthday because I wanted to see if he remembered. And he didn't," Gabe said before breaking down in tears.

"A couple hours after that he tried to call me back and tell me happy birthday and make up for it. And that's the last time I ever talked to my dad," he added.

For her part, Janelle celebrated her youngest son's 21st birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

"My Gabe is 21! Where does the time go!" she captioned the post.

Savanah Brown, 18

Janelle Brown Instagram

Janelle and Kody's sixth and youngest kid, Savanah, was born on Dec. 7, 2004. Savanah is very close with her mom, and Janelle regularly shares photos on Instagram of the two during their mother-daughter excursions. She also regularly spends time with her larger blended family, including her half-sister Truely, the daughter of Kody and Christine.

Kody and Christine Brown

Kody Brown and Christine Brown. Christine Brown/INSTAGRAM

Kody met Christine in 1990, though the pair didn't go on their first date until Valentine's Day in 1994. The following month, they entered a spiritual marriage and Christine became the third wife to join their polygamous family.

Christine, who also grew up in a plural family, said on Sister Wives that the choice was something she always saw for herself. "I only ever wanted to be a third [wife]. I never wanted to be a first, at all ... I only ever wanted to be a third because it sounded the easiest," she described.

After their union, Kody and Christine welcomed six children of their own: daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely and son Paedon. Christine became the first of Kody's wives to leave the plural family in November 2021, a decision she later revealed was partially the result of Kody's relationship with their children.

During a December 2022 appearance on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, Christine explained that their kids were disappointed with Kody for years after he failed to spend meaningful time with them.

"And I saw it in their eyes that they didn't really, they didn't really feel like they had a great connection with him," she said. It also hurt their children to see "what he was like with other kids and how he was amazing, and he wasn't with them."

Of her choice to leave their 26-year marriage, Christine added, "You can only sit and wish for so long, you actually have to start making the steps necessary to change that dialogue to change that situation."

While Christine and Kody's split initially appeared amicable, with Christine saying in a statement that the former couple "will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives," Kody later revealed in an episode of Sister Wives that his feelings differed.

"I'm in sort of this weird place where I'm like thinking I don't want to see Christine ever again," he said. "I don't want to think about her. I don't want to drive past this house ever again and mourn this."

Christine, however, appears to be focused on the future, telling Entertainment Tonight that she's been dating "very, very casually" since the split.

Kody and Christine Brown's Kids

Aspyn Brown, 27

Christine Brown Instagram

Christine and Kody welcomed their first daughter, Aspyn, on March 14, 1995. Like her half-brother Logan, Aspyn later attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

After announcing her engagement to boyfriend Mitch Thompson in January 2018, the pair tied the knot that June in front of 120 guests.

As a nod to Thompson's Scottish heritage, his mother made hats for Aspyn's mom Christine as well as her three sister wives, Meri, Janelle and Robyn.

Mykelti Brown, 26

Mykelti Padron Instagram

Christine gave birth to her and Kody's second daughter, Mykelti, on June 9, 1996. Mykelti became the third Brown child to enroll at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, following her half-brother Logan and her sister Aspyn there in 2014.

In 2016, Mykelti married Antonio Padron in front of 400 guests — including all 23 members of her blended family. Mykelti and Padron welcomed their first child, daughter Avalon Asa, in April 2021, making Christine a grandmother for the first time. In November 2022, the couple expanded their family again with the addition of their twin sons, Archer Banks and Ace McCord.

Paedon Brown, 24

Paedon Brown Instagram

Christine and Kody's third child and only son together, Paedon, was born on Aug. 7, 1998. After high school, Paedon joined the National Guard, as Christine announced on Instagram in 2019.

Like his half-brothers Garrison and Gabe, Paedon seemingly disagreed with his father Kody's strict rules during the COVID-19 pandemic. In February 2022, he posted a TikTok that appeared to throw shade at Kody's wife Robyn. In the video, he wore a shirt that said "What. Does. The Nanny. Do?" seemingly referencing an earlier comment from his mom Christine, who questioned why Robyn was able to hire a nanny during the pandemic when Kody's protocols prevented the family from seeing each other frequently.

Gwendlyn Brown, 21

Gwendlyn Brown Instagram

Christine welcomed her fourth child, daughter Gwendlyn, with Kody on Oct. 15, 2001. In December 2022, Gwendlyn announced her engagement to her girlfriend of almost nine months, Beatriz Queiroz. In a recent episode of Sister Wives, Christine shared that after Meri's daughter Leon came out as transgender, she realized that Gwendlyn identified as LGBTQ+.

"When [Leon] told us [they were] gay. Immediately I thought oh so is Gwendlyn. I knew immediately," Christine said. "We've had just great conversations about it."

"She teases me about having celebrity crushes on women and I'm also partially gay. I'm not. She loves teasing about it," she added of Gwendlyn.

Like her brother Paedon, Gwendlyn has been outspoken about her feelings towards Kody's fourth wife Robyn. In a YouTube video that showed her reacting to the second episode of Sister Wives' 17th season, Gwendlyn said of Robyn, "I don't really like her as a person."

Gwendlyn also shared her thoughts about her mom Christine's decision to leave her father Kody. "I was like, 'You're leaving? Good for you!' She told me she was moving and divorcing my father all at the same time, so I was all hype for her," she said.

Ysabel Brown, 19

Christine Brown Instagram

Christine and Kody's fifth child, daughter Ysabel, was born on March 7, 2003. In September 2020, Ysabel underwent major surgery to correct her scoliosis, which Christine later revealed was the final straw that made her leave her marriage after Kody declined to join them for the operation.

"I think his priorities are a little screwed up," Ysabel told the Sister Wives cameras through tears of her father's decision. "And l don't want to disrespect him because he is my dad and I understand, I do. I do understand why he's doing it, it's just really frustrating and really, really hard."

She later added, "I think I'm a little upset that he can't go because he's always talking about how family comes first. But when it comes down to it, I need him there, and he's not putting his daughter above the fear that he has of the pandemic."

According to her Instagram profile, Ysabel currently attends the University of Utah.

Truely Brown, 12

Christine Brown Instagram

Truely, Christine and Kody's sixth child, was born on April 13, 2010. When Truely was just three years old, she was rushed to the hospital due to acute kidney failure and dehydration, and her road to recovery was documented on the TLC show.

In a later episode of Sister Wives, Kody attributed some of his tension with Christine to Truely's health scare. "I think Christine hates me partly because Truely almost died, and she thought that I had been negligent," he said.

After Christine and Kody's separation, the exes disagreed over custody of their daughter, with Kody telling his ex he wanted to split "50/50." In return, Christine questioned Kody's motivations.

"I find it ironic that now he wants to be involved my kid's lives now that I'm leaving. Now he wants 50/50 time with them," she said. "Well hell, he could have had 50/50 time with us this whole f------ time we lived here. If he wanted 50/50 he should have been around more. He doesn't get 50/50. He hasn't been around enough for that."

In December 2022, Christine shared a proud mom moment with her followers on Instagram, explaining how Truely stood up to a bully at school who was bothering her friend. "I'm obsessed," Christine said of her daughter's courageous actions.

Kody and Robyn Brown

TLC

Robyn became the fourth and final wife to join the plural family after meeting Kody at church in 2009. Though she and Kody were initially only "spiritually married," they made their union legal in 2014 so that Kody could adopt her three children from her previous marriage — son Dayton and daughters Aurora and Breanna. They've also since welcomed two more children together, son Solomon and daughter Ariella.

Throughout the years, Robyn and Kody have seemingly had one of the closest relationships among the other marriages in the family, which at times led to tension in their home. Christine admitted that one of the reasons she chose to leave was because Kody had a "favorite wife."

"I feel like to Kody, Robyn's more important, certainly than I am," she said. "And I've been a third wheel for years now. And I know it and everybody knows it. It's sad and it sucks, but my relationship with Kody isn't as important. It's not. No matter what he says it isn't."

For her part, however, Robyn said that her relationship with Kody is a result of how the other wives treated him. "They handed him to me and said 'We don't want to spend time with him, basically,' " Robyn said of her sister wives in a teaser for an episode of Sister Wives: One on One.

As of December 2022, Robyn remains the only wife still in a relationship with Kody, though she's admitted that his issues with the other women have put a strain on their own marriage.

"Right now, I am living right through that because Kody is having issues with some of his other relationships," Robyn continued. "And it is making our relationship really, really hard."

Kody and Robyn Brown's Kids

Dayton Brown, 22

Robyn Brown with son Dayton. Robyn Brown/instagram

Robyn welcomed her first child, son David, who goes by Dayton, with her ex-husband on Jan. 16, 2000.

Robyn later spoke about giving birth to Dayton on her blog, revealing that her son "didn't walk or really talk until he was over a year old." She shared that when Dayton was in second grade, his teachers asked if she wanted to run some tests. "This was when I was told that Dayton has Asperger Syndrome," wrote Robyn.

In 2018, Robyn revealed her firstborn was off to college with a sweet Instagram post. "Dayton's first day of college was this week! I cannot believe my baby is going to college! I am so proud of him," she wrote in part, adding that Dayton had spent the summer traveling on solo road trips to explore the National Parks.

Aurora Brown, 20

Robyn Brown Instagram

Robyn gave birth to her second child and first daughter, Aurora, on June 4, 2002. In 2018, Robyn shared how Aurora was all grown up in a sweet post on her Instagram. "Joy is having a kid who can drive so you can shop for Christmas online and visit without stressing about driving! Hehe!" she captioned a photo of Aurora in the driver's seat.

In a January 2022 episode of Sister Wives, Aurora expressed her disappointment that her mom's fellow sister wives were not abiding by Kody's COVID-19 protocols and therefore would not be able to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with them.

"They're the ones that are constantly, like, pushing for the family to get together," Aurora said of Christine and Janelle. "And when we finally have common ground on like, 'This is what we need to do,' they kinda just went, 'Screw it'? Basically?"

Breanna Brown, 17

Robyn Brown Instagram

Robyn welcomed her third child, daughter Breanna, with her ex on July 10, 2005. Like her two older siblings, Breanna joined the larger Sister Wives family after her mom married Kody, who later adopted all three children in 2015.

"My kids now have three moms and a father who loves them and is involved with them," Robyn said during a 2012 episode of the show. "They are adjusting and learning a lot about sharing and being in a big family. All in all, there have been growing pains, but they have enjoyed it."

In 2018, Robyn shared on Instagram that Breanna overcame her "paralyzing stage fright" to try out for a solo in her school choir. "Every time I hear her voice I am absolutely moved. You can see her soul when she sings. I am so proud of her!" she wrote in the caption.

Solomon Brown, 11

Robyn Brown Instagram

Robyn gave birth to her and Kody's first child together, son Solomon, on Oct. 26, 2011. Solomon was born at the plural family's Las Vegas home and weighed 9 lbs., 10.5 oz.

"He's perfect and we couldn't be happier," Kody told PEOPLE shortly after his birth. "We are so thrilled."

Robyn also touched on the experience of welcoming a baby into a family with sister wives and several other children.

"Having everyone come in and fall in love with him was just heartwarming," she said. "Who doesn't want to know that their child is loved by a whole big family? I had all these kids come in and moms falling in love with him. He has a list 21 deep of people loving him. There is not a lack of love."

In addition to the love, Solomon has also had to deal with the small annoyances that come with living with so many siblings. In 2019, Robyn posted a photo of a note Solomon left on his door for his older half-brother Dayton. "Solomon is mad at Dayton for beating him on a video game so he is taking a stand! Dayton is no longer allowed in his room! So there Dayton! 😏," she captioned the funny snap.

Ariella Brown, 6

Robyn Brown Instagram

Ariella, Robyn and Kody's second child and the youngest of the plural family, was born on Jan. 10, 2016. The little girl weighed in at 9 lbs., 9 oz. and was born at home.

Shortly after welcoming their new arrival, Robyn spoke to PEOPLE about how the newborn was fitting into the family. " 'Baby Sister' is already opening her eyes and seems to love listening to all the voices of her big family talk around her," she said. "It was such a beautiful moment when the family was all gathered together to meet our newest sweet addition!"

In October 2018, Robyn posted a few snaps of Ariella smiling with Kody on Instagram. "These two are peas in a pod. They pretty much ADORE one another and follow each other everywhere," she wrote of the father-daughter pair.