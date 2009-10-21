All About Bachelor Jason & Molly’s Engagement!

When The Bachelor‘s Jason Mesnick proposed to Molly Malaney, he picked the picture-perfect setting.

Returning to New Zealand, where he had first picked Melissa Rycroft on the show’s finale (a decision he later dramatically reversed on a subsequent After the Final Rose episode), Mesnick and his bride-to-be stayed at the luxurious lakefront Eichardt’s Private Hotel in Queenstown, a five-suite property ringed by white-capped peaks and boasting stunning views from the heart of the resort town.

The big moment for Mesnick and Malaney took place on the grounds of Kohara Lodge, an environmentally friendly house on the banks of the Shotover River, where Jason delivered a diamond and platinum ring (from a jeweler in his hometown of Seattle) by placing it in a glass of champagne and passing it to Malaney — after setting the timer on his camera to capture the scene for posterity.

This time, at least, they were alone. On a previous romantic outing to the picturesque Milford Sound, the couple’s picnic was crashed by an uninvited guest — a curious bird called a kea.

A rare alpine parrot, native to New Zealand and infamous for its cheeky attitudes, the kea flew down on the couple’s picnic blanket and nibbled on the champagne bottle. But the pair took it all in stride and even took a photo of their uninvited guest.

No word on whether their new feathered friend will be invited to the wedding.

