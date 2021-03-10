ITV announced Piers Morgan's departure from Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, following his on-air comments about Meghan Markle's mental health

All About Alex Beresford, the Weatherman Who Called Out Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain

English weatherman Alex Beresford has gained recognition this week after confronting Piers Morgan on ITV's Good Morning Britain.

After Morgan, 55, made disparaging on-air remarks about Meghan Markle and her revelations about her mental health during her recent sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, Beresford spoke up and called his co-panelist's behavior "pathetic" and "diabolical."

The move prompted Morgan to storm off set during the Tuesday broadcast, and later that day, it was announced that he would be leaving his post at the morning news show.

"I wish I had the privilege to sit on the fence," Beresford tweeted following the confrontation with Morgan. "In order for me to do that I would have to strip myself of my identity and that's not something I can do. It's not any of our places to pick apart claims of racism in order to make us to feel more comfortable."

Keep reading to learn more about the 40-year-old TV personality, who has made it a habit to speak up for what he believes is right.

He's been with Good Morning Britain since its inception.

Beresford was born in Bristol, England, to a white mother from Britain and a Black father from Guyana.

He began his television career in 2004 as a teleprompter operator for ITV's regional news program before retraining as a weather forecaster the following year, according to The Guardian.

In 2012, he presented the weather on the morning show Daybreak, before the program was replaced with Good Morning Britain in 2014. He stayed on through the transition and has remained in his post since the show's inception.

He's spoken out on the show before.

In 2019, Beresford intervened during a debate about a violent knife crime, during which one of the guests, the chairman of the Police Federation, began to argue that building more prisons could be a solution.

"Prison doesn't work, though. It does not work. I've grown up in some of these communities you guys are talking about. Some of these boys don't fear prison," Beresford said, the Independent reported at the time.

"If we don't change the environment, we won't change anything," he continued. "If you don't show these boys a different environment, you won't change anything."

Less than two weeks later, he announced that his own cousin had recently been stabbed to death. He later created a documentary called Knife Crime & Me, in which he traveled across the country to investigate the issues behind the violent crimes.

He and Morgan have previously sparred on air.

In 2017, Morgan teased Beresford after the weatherman stood in front of him while delivering his forecast.

"Get back in your weather box, now," Morgan said, to which Beresford replied, "I'm so not going to do that now that you've said it."

During a broadcast two years later, Beresford walked off the set after he chimed in on a conversation and Morgan told him, "You know what, mate, you're doing the weather … your job is the weather."

"Look at him, little drama queen," Morgan snarked as Beresford walked away. "Go on, off you go."

He's committed to fitness.

Beresford is passionate about working out and even created a fitness account on Instagram where he tracks his training sessions.

"A strong body can fuel a healthy mind!" his bio reads, noting that he's a physical therapist "in training."

Last month, he shared an update on his mindset during the U.K.'s COVID-19 lockdown.

"Emerge Stronger!" he wrote alongside a photo of him, shirtless, doing push-ups. "Strong in body, strong in mind.: