Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell Taking Over Brooke Baldwin's Afternoon Slot on CNN

CNN has announced a new afternoon lineup for the network, just one day after longtime anchor Brooke Baldwin announced her departure.

Starting in April, Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell will anchor CNN's afternoon Newsroom coverage — the time slot currently occupied by Baldwin's show, CNN Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin.

Both Camerota and Blackwell are veteran reporters at the network. Camerota has anchored CNN's morning program, New Day, for the last six years. She has served the longest tenure of any weekday morning show anchor in recent CNN history.

Blackwell, meanwhile, has anchored CNN's Weekend New Day for the last nine years.

Baldwin, 41, announced her exit on Tuesday after more than 10 years with the network.

"For a decade, I've never taken for granted the enormous responsibility and privilege I've had to work with some of the most talented producers and photojournalists out there as we covered our era's most urgent and important stories," Baldwin said on-air.

"Conflicts, terrorism, environmental and natural disasters, the wrath of gun violence, human interest stories and royal weddings, my American Woman series, social justice movements that define our culture and a pandemic that changed the world … and politics. Lots of politics," she continued.

In her years at the network, Baldwin has become a familiar face — she's reported from across the globe, participated in CNN's annual New Year's Eve coverage and won several awards.