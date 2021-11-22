Alison Sweeney to Reprise Role as Sami Brady in Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas Film

The show's leading troublemaker will appear in the first Days of our Lives Christmas movie

By Kelly Wynne November 22, 2021 11:01 AM
Credit: Chris Haston/NBC

Sami Brady is back — and she's feeling the holiday cheer. 

Alison Sweeney has joined the cast of Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. Sweeney will reprise her iconic role as Sami for the show's first-ever Christmas film.

The film, which will stream exclusively on Peacock starting Dec. 16, will follow Sami's son, Will Horton, as he works to finish writing a screenplay before his Christmas Eve deadline. Using classic favorite feel-good holiday movie tropes and inspired by his own friends and family, he creates a festive story — but with several twists and turns

While there are no details as to what her character will be up to in the holiday film, Sweeney starred as the fan-favorite troublemaker for more than two decades before announcing her exit from Days of our Lives in August. (She previously left the show in 2014 before returning in 2020.)

In a soap-worthy plot twist, Sami was kidnapped, which left her future on the series uncertain. 

Since leaving the show, Sweeney has starred in several other holiday options. She starred in the Christmas-meets-murder-mystery TV series Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery from 2015-2017 and has reprised the role in several film spinoffs.

Along with Sweeney, Days of our Lives star Eileen Davidson previously announced her involvement in A Very Salem Christmas.

Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas will premiere Dec. 16 on Peacock.

