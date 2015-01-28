"You have to focus on it being a lifestyle change," Sweeney tells PEOPLE

Alison Sweeney Wants to Help You Stay on Track with Weight-Loss Goals

As the host of The Biggest Loser, Alison Sweeney has heard her share of weight-loss advice.

But she also knows how hard it can be to remember any of it before the end of January, just weeks after setting those health and fitness resolutions.

To keep you on track, here are three tips from the actress/author/host/mom to help you move past the hurdles that may be preventing you from reaching your new goals.

Tip 1: Take Small Steps

“You have to focus on it being a lifestyle change – it’s not just about weight loss,” Sweeney tells PEOPLE. And don’t think you have to make huge fixes, either. “Start with trading out that fancy coffee drink for a glass of water,” she suggests. “Or rinse off some blueberries and put them in your fridge so they’re ready when you need a snack or want to make a smoothie.”

Tip 2: Write Down – and Mix Up – What You Eat

“A food diary makes you be honest with yourself about what you are eating,” says Sweeney.

Not that you should have the same baked chicken breast and steamed spinach every day.

“You don’t want to get tired of what you’re eating,” she says. “I always like trying new things and putting twists on the things we make at home all the time. Right now, I’m loving this Thai shrimp coconut curry soup I found on Pinterest.”